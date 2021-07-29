Brac Bank names 3 winners of ‘Uddokta 101’ 

Brac Bank has announced three winners from the first batch of students of the country's first SME accelerator programme, Uddokta 101.

The winners are Farhana Rahman (Owner, Diva's World), Misha Mahjabeen (CEO, Healthy Bengal), and Khaleda Sultana (CEO, Jutemart).

'Uddokta 101' is the country's first accelerator programme for SMEs that Brac Bank launched jointly with the University of Dhaka.

Batch one of 'Uddokta 101' started their course in April 2021 with 31 entrepreneurs, out of which 21 were female.

After completing the course, the participants submitted their business expansion plans where 12 of them made it to the final pitch round.

Farhana Rahman, who secured the top position at the final pitch round, started her enterprise with only Tk5,000 in hand. About 6 years ago, she launched Diva's world, an online-based platform where women can get everything under one umbrella to become a Diva.

The first runner-up, Misha Mahjabeen, is the founder of 'Healthy Bengal'. It is a startup that encourages people with its motto of investing in preventive health. Healthy Bengal creates awareness and also offers products and services related to mental health and physical fitness.

Khaleda Sultana, Founder and CEO, Jutemart & Craft, obtained the second runner-up position. Khaleda holds an Honours and Masters in Botany from Dhaka University and pursued molecular genetics for a while. In 2010, she started exporting jute-based products to Australia and Europe (Denmark and Norway) through her friends, family, and relatives. Apart from export, she produces jute-based products for local retailers, corporate events, and export agents.

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking at Brac Bank, said, "We are proud to create further synergies between Brac Bank and the young entrepreneurs who dream of leading the change in the country. We, along with our partner – the University of Dhaka, will continue our journey to become the top accelerator of SMEs, especially women entrepreneurs in Bangladesh".

Registration of the second batch of 'Uddokta 101' is closing on Friday (30th of July, 2021). Applicants can register themselves by visiting the following link: https://www.bracbank.com/uddokta_101/.