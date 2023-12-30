BRAC Bank, MetLife announce bancassurance partnership

Corporates

Press Release
30 December, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 09:08 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank, MetLife announce bancassurance partnership

Press Release
30 December, 2023, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 30 December, 2023, 09:08 pm
BRAC Bank, MetLife announce bancassurance partnership

BRAC Bank and MetLife have announced a historic collaboration to provide Bancassurance. This service will provide BRAC Bank customers access to MetLife's extensive life insurance options. 

This unique approach strives to make insurance more accessible to people across Bangladesh, reads a press release.

When the Bancassurance channel formally opens, a wide range of MetLife's innovative products will be available through BRAC Bank's extensive network, including the bank's branches, sub-branches and SME units.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The partnership announcement ceremony was recently held in the presence of BRAC Bank Chairperson Meheriar M Hasan and MetLife Bangladesh CEO Ala Ahmad.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

The Exorcist: When horror became a social commentary

6h | Features
A laundryman casually puts clothes in a washing machine at his Arambagh shop. On a busy day, these laundry shops wash several thousand clothing items. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Laundry businesses facing a 'dry' winter due to gas crisis

13h | Panorama
An MP candidate’s victory day posters on the wall vs his campaign posters in the capital’s Ramna area. Country’s laws are flouted in the former case. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

City walls are poster-free during elections. Why not year-round?

13h | Panorama
Noah Feldman. Sketch: TBS

The New York Times has an edge in suit against OpenAI

12h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

Two youths from Dhaka are making special vehicles

49m | Videos
Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

Green Corridor concept is being Implemented

1h | Videos
Sylla is left out of squad after 'accusing manager of stealing Vinicius Jr shirt'

Sylla is left out of squad after 'accusing manager of stealing Vinicius Jr shirt'

3h | Videos
Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

Bangladesh's high sulphur oil imports to plunge further in 2024 amid fund crunch: S&P

6h | Videos