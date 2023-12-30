BRAC Bank, MetLife announce bancassurance partnership

BRAC Bank and MetLife have announced a historic collaboration to provide Bancassurance. This service will provide BRAC Bank customers access to MetLife's extensive life insurance options.

This unique approach strives to make insurance more accessible to people across Bangladesh, reads a press release.

When the Bancassurance channel formally opens, a wide range of MetLife's innovative products will be available through BRAC Bank's extensive network, including the bank's branches, sub-branches and SME units.

The partnership announcement ceremony was recently held in the presence of BRAC Bank Chairperson Meheriar M Hasan and MetLife Bangladesh CEO Ala Ahmad.