BRAC Bank marks Yoga Day with awareness session

Corporates

Press Release
24 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 10:24 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank marks Yoga Day with awareness session

Press Release
24 June, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 24 June, 2024, 10:24 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank's Human Resource marked International Yoga Day by arranging a yoga awareness session for its co-workers at the bank's head office in Dhaka. 

The session aimed to promote the bank's co-workers' physical and mental well-being through yoga.

The session was led by Yogi Shameem Mahboob, the bank's official yoga instructor. At the age of 90, Yogi Shameem continues to inspire with his knowledge and practice of yoga. He spoke on the myriad benefits of yoga and guided the participants through a meditation session. His insights highlighted yoga as a holistic exercise that nurtures body and mind.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"Yoga is a psychosomatic exercise that connects our body and mind and leads us to establish a connection with all living and non-living beings and the universe. That is why yoga is still the best among all exercises," said Yogi Shameem Mahboob during the session.

The event, moderated by Ekram Kabir, BRAC Bank's Head of Communication, was a collaborative effort. It saw the active participation of 50 enthusiastic co-workers, who made the event a success. This initiative is part of BRAC Bank's commitment to co-workers' wellness.

BRAC Bank, in its commitment to co-worker wellness, has introduced a range of facilities and clubs. These include gym facilities for physical fitness, book clubs for mental stimulation, runners clubs for outdoor activities, a music club for relaxation, and a recitation club for creative expression. These initiatives foster a culture of holistic health and wellness within the organization, promoting a healthy work-life balance.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Urban women, mostly jobholders, are opting for scooters or bikes to avoid the hassle of public transport. Photo: Rajib Dhar

Behind the wheel: How women drivers navigate roads and social barriers

12h | Features
Since the signing of the Bretton Woods Agreement in 1944, global economic power has shifted significantly, with emerging markets and developing economies carrying far more weight. Photo: Bloomberg

A monetary and economic order fit for the 21st century

12h | Panorama
Michał Panasiuk. Illustration: TBS

Michał and the Bangla Summer School: A Bangla teacher in Europe

8h | Panorama
Collage: TBS Creative

In the time of goats and Russell's Vipers

1d | Features

More Videos from TBS

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

US prosecutors recommend Justice Dept. criminally charge Boeing

39m | Videos
The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

The technology sector is ahead in the list of wealthiest companies

1h | Videos
That is why Hinduja family in discussion

That is why Hinduja family in discussion

3h | Videos
Lionel Messi Turns 37

Lionel Messi Turns 37

1h | Videos