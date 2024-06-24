BRAC Bank marks Yoga Day with awareness session

BRAC Bank's Human Resource marked International Yoga Day by arranging a yoga awareness session for its co-workers at the bank's head office in Dhaka.

The session aimed to promote the bank's co-workers' physical and mental well-being through yoga.

The session was led by Yogi Shameem Mahboob, the bank's official yoga instructor. At the age of 90, Yogi Shameem continues to inspire with his knowledge and practice of yoga. He spoke on the myriad benefits of yoga and guided the participants through a meditation session. His insights highlighted yoga as a holistic exercise that nurtures body and mind.

"Yoga is a psychosomatic exercise that connects our body and mind and leads us to establish a connection with all living and non-living beings and the universe. That is why yoga is still the best among all exercises," said Yogi Shameem Mahboob during the session.

The event, moderated by Ekram Kabir, BRAC Bank's Head of Communication, was a collaborative effort. It saw the active participation of 50 enthusiastic co-workers, who made the event a success. This initiative is part of BRAC Bank's commitment to co-workers' wellness.

BRAC Bank, in its commitment to co-worker wellness, has introduced a range of facilities and clubs. These include gym facilities for physical fitness, book clubs for mental stimulation, runners clubs for outdoor activities, a music club for relaxation, and a recitation club for creative expression. These initiatives foster a culture of holistic health and wellness within the organization, promoting a healthy work-life balance.