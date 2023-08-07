BRAC Bank leadership pays tribute to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

07 August, 2023, 05:20 pm
BRAC Bank leadership pays tribute to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

07 August, 2023, 05:20 pm
BRAC Bank leadership pays tribute to Bangabandhu in Tungipara

BRAC Bank's senior management team, led by the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Selim RF Hussain, visited Tungipara in Gopalganj to pay respects and offer prayers for the departed soul of Father of the Nation Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

On the eve of the 48th martyrdom anniversary of Father of the Nation and National Mourning Day, the team commemorated the great leader by placing flowers at his grave at Mausoleum of Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, reads a press release. 

Bangabandhu's contribution to the nation is highly revered, and the visit served as a poignant reminder of his unparalleled sacrifices.

Standing at his eternal resting place, the BRAC Bank team stood in solemn silence and prayed for the salvation of the departed soul of the great statesman.

Hussain shared his heartfelt sentiments for Bangabandhu, saying, "We are a lucky lot to have had Bangabandhu as our leader, who presented us with the opportunity to become citizens of an independent nation. We offer our sincere prayers for the salvation of Bangabandhu and his martyred family members' souls. The contributions and sacrifices of Bangabandhu will be remembered by Bangladeshis for centuries to come. We are forever grateful."

The team from BRAC Bank also toured Bangabandhu's ancestral home, gaining deeper insight into his life and accomplishments. Hussain, moved by the experience, wrote an appreciatory note in the visitors' book, commemorating the unforgettable day.

Deputy Managing Director & CFO M Masud Rana, Deputy Managing Director & COO Md Sabbir Hossain and the senior management team of BRAC Bank were present.

As part of the observance of National Mourning Day, BRAC Bank will also organise Dua Mahfil, put mourning banners in all branches, and plant trees. The coworkers will be wearing black badges throughout the month of August 2023.

