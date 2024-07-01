BRAC Bank launches VISA Platinum Flexi Card

Corporates

Press Release
01 July, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 07:14 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank launches VISA Platinum Flexi Card

Press Release
01 July, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 01 July, 2024, 07:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has introduced a new 'VISA Platinum Flexi Credit Card' exclusively designed for the youth and young professionals aspiring to elevate their lifestyle. 

The new credit card comes with a wide range of lifestyle, travel, hotel stay, and dine-in benefits for cardholders at a competitive annual fee. 

The card's welcome pack offers discounts at electronic shop Gadget & Gear, travel partner ShareTrip, fashion outlet Artisan, restaurant partner Six Seasons Hotel and resort partner Dera Resort & Spa. 
 
The card will make e-commerce transactions easy and convenient for the new generation customers with opportunities to avail bonus reward points at leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Ali Express and Google. The cardholders will enjoy double reward points on Point of Sale (POS) and e-commerce transactions on Fridays. 

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Platinum Flexi Credit Card will facilitate contactless transactions enabling smart, on-the-go and touch-free transactions preferred by the young people. The cashless transactions will entitle them to a monthly 200 Bonus Reward Point for minimum retail spending worth BDT 10,000. 

Cardholders will be allowed to convert any retail purchases to 6-months EMI at 0% interest with Super P@yflex program. Moreover, up to 36 months 0% EMI is available at more than 900 partner merchants across the country along with exclusive reward points on e-commerce and Point of Sale (PoS) transactions.

Keeping in mind travel trend of young people, the card will offer complimentary visits to Balaka Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport throughout the year for cardholder along with access to over 1,100 at International Lounges with Loungekey facility with US$29 per visit per person.

Commenting on the youth-centric credit card, Md. Mahiul Islam, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail Banking, said: "We have designed the Visa Platinum Flexi Credit Card to meet the modern lifestyle requirements of young people in the country. Equipped with advanced contactless technology, the card offers attractive privileges and flexible payment options to cater to their evolving needs. With this card, we aim to complement the unique lifestyle of the next generation and support their personal and professional achievements." 

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Melatonin gummies can be harmful to children, according to cases reported in the US. They are now available in Bangladesh via online pharmacies. Photo: Bloomberg

Can we 'Melatonin' our sleep troubles away?

6h | Panorama
Labels aren’t the answer. Photo: Bloomberg

Cigarette labels were bad. Social media labels would be worse

9h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Say goodbye to boring light bulbs

10h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Cool personal care tools you must try

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Saudi Arabia warned Israel of dire consequences

Saudi Arabia warned Israel of dire consequences

22m | Videos
Further cuts in export incentives, RMG fears rise in costs

Further cuts in export incentives, RMG fears rise in costs

4h | Videos
In another European country, France, the radical right is coming to power

In another European country, France, the radical right is coming to power

3h | Videos
Avoiding direct war, Russia resorts to 'hybrid' war: CNN

Avoiding direct war, Russia resorts to 'hybrid' war: CNN

4h | Videos