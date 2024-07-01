BRAC Bank launches VISA Platinum Flexi Card

BRAC Bank has introduced a new 'VISA Platinum Flexi Credit Card' exclusively designed for the youth and young professionals aspiring to elevate their lifestyle.

The new credit card comes with a wide range of lifestyle, travel, hotel stay, and dine-in benefits for cardholders at a competitive annual fee.

The card's welcome pack offers discounts at electronic shop Gadget & Gear, travel partner ShareTrip, fashion outlet Artisan, restaurant partner Six Seasons Hotel and resort partner Dera Resort & Spa.



The card will make e-commerce transactions easy and convenient for the new generation customers with opportunities to avail bonus reward points at leading e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Ali Express and Google. The cardholders will enjoy double reward points on Point of Sale (POS) and e-commerce transactions on Fridays.

The Platinum Flexi Credit Card will facilitate contactless transactions enabling smart, on-the-go and touch-free transactions preferred by the young people. The cashless transactions will entitle them to a monthly 200 Bonus Reward Point for minimum retail spending worth BDT 10,000.

Cardholders will be allowed to convert any retail purchases to 6-months EMI at 0% interest with Super P@yflex program. Moreover, up to 36 months 0% EMI is available at more than 900 partner merchants across the country along with exclusive reward points on e-commerce and Point of Sale (PoS) transactions.

Keeping in mind travel trend of young people, the card will offer complimentary visits to Balaka Lounge at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport throughout the year for cardholder along with access to over 1,100 at International Lounges with Loungekey facility with US$29 per visit per person.

Commenting on the youth-centric credit card, Md. Mahiul Islam, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Retail Banking, said: "We have designed the Visa Platinum Flexi Credit Card to meet the modern lifestyle requirements of young people in the country. Equipped with advanced contactless technology, the card offers attractive privileges and flexible payment options to cater to their evolving needs. With this card, we aim to complement the unique lifestyle of the next generation and support their personal and professional achievements."