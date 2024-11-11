BRAC Bank launches Music Club

BRAC Bank has launched a Music Club to help coworkers realise their singing talent and make the workplace more enjoyable.

This club is one of many people-centric initiatives to nurture a vibrant bank culture that recognises talents beyond the professional space.

The bank's Music Club, composed of passionate coworkers, brought together music lovers to celebrate talent and foster a more profound connection among colleagues.

The club members, the first in the banking industry, recently hosted a musical night for their coworkers. It was a special evening filled with live performances, camaraderie, and celebration. The music-loving coworkers made the show lively, showering the in-house talents with appreciation and inspiration.

This exciting evening also marked the official launch of the bank's first homegrown band, Level 3, whose performance was the night's highlight.

The band and other Music Club members took to the stage to perform a selection of songs from various genres, including pop, rock, folk, and classical music.

BRAC Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Selim R F Hussain, expressed his delight at the formation of the Music Club, stating, "At BRAC Bank, we believe in nurturing a work culture that not only emphasises professional growth but also values creative expression and team spirit. The Music Club is a fantastic platform that allows our coworkers to showcase their musical talents, strengthening bonds within the BRAC Bank family."

The Chief Marketing Officer of BRAC Bank and the patron of the BRAC Bank Music Club, Indraneel Chattopadhyay, remarked, "Our goal is to develop a work environment that is both productive and enjoyable. Events like these bring people closer, give coworkers a refreshing break, and reinforce the bank's commitment to building a positive and cohesive workplace culture."

Through activities like this, BRAC Bank seeks to create a work environment where employees can thrive professionally and personally, encouraging them to bring their whole selves to work and nurturing a balanced, engaged, and inspired workforce.