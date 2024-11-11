BRAC Bank launches Music Club

Corporates

Press Release
11 November, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 03:10 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank launches Music Club

Press Release
11 November, 2024, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 03:10 pm
BRAC Bank launches Music Club

BRAC Bank has launched a Music Club to help coworkers realise their singing talent and make the workplace more enjoyable.

This club is one of many people-centric initiatives to nurture a vibrant bank culture that recognises talents beyond the professional space.

The bank's Music Club, composed of passionate coworkers, brought together music lovers to celebrate talent and foster a more profound connection among colleagues.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The club members, the first in the banking industry, recently hosted a musical night for their coworkers. It was a special evening filled with live performances, camaraderie, and celebration. The music-loving coworkers made the show lively, showering the in-house talents with appreciation and inspiration.

This exciting evening also marked the official launch of the bank's first homegrown band, Level 3, whose performance was the night's highlight.

The band and other Music Club members took to the stage to perform a selection of songs from various genres, including pop, rock, folk, and classical music.

BRAC Bank's Managing Director and CEO, Selim R F Hussain, expressed his delight at the formation of the Music Club, stating, "At BRAC Bank, we believe in nurturing a work culture that not only emphasises professional growth but also values creative expression and team spirit. The Music Club is a fantastic platform that allows our coworkers to showcase their musical talents, strengthening bonds within the BRAC Bank family."

The Chief Marketing Officer of BRAC Bank and the patron of the BRAC Bank Music Club, Indraneel Chattopadhyay, remarked, "Our goal is to develop a work environment that is both productive and enjoyable. Events like these bring people closer, give coworkers a refreshing break, and reinforce the bank's commitment to building a positive and cohesive workplace culture."

Through activities like this, BRAC Bank seeks to create a work environment where employees can thrive professionally and personally, encouraging them to bring their whole selves to work and nurturing a balanced, engaged, and inspired workforce.

 

 

#Bracbank / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

21h | Brands
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels
The drivers and helpers of Dhaka buses have to keep an eye out for rickshaws, private cars and commuters. They have separate names for each of them. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

'Plastic on the left, bugs ahead': The code language of bus helpers

1d | Panorama
TBS Illustration

Can the filing of 'false' lawsuits be stopped? 

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

PTI is preparing for a tough movement to demand the release of Imran Khan

1h | Videos
3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

3 special assistants appointed to ministries of home affairs, health and education

1h | Videos
SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

SC stays Khaleda Zia's 10 year jail sentence in graft case

2h | Videos
Ukraine carried out the largest drone attack in Moscow

Ukraine carried out the largest drone attack in Moscow

2h | Videos