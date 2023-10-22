BRAC Bank launches Digital Corner at Branch

BRAC Bank has launched Digital Corner to educate customers about digital banking services and ensure an innovative banking experience.

The Digital Corner will inform customers about digital banking services using Bangladesh Bank's NPSB, BEFTN, RTGS, and Bangla QR facilities, reads a press release.

At the Branch Digital Corner, the bank's dedicated officials will facilitate the customers to avail a wide range of digital banking services, including Astha App registration, fund transfer, utility bill payment, mobile recharge, Fixed Deposit and DPS opening and closing, Credit/Debit card activation and PIN generation, Cash Out by Mobile Code through BRAC Bank ATM, Astha Lifestyle, and many more.

Md. Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & COO, BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated Digital Corner at the Badda Branch in Dhaka on 18 October 2023. Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches; Nazmur Rahim, Head of Alternate Banking Channels; A.K.M.Tareq, Senior Zonal Head; Ali Talukder, Head of Branch Digital Transformation, and senior officials of the bank attended the inauguration ceremony.

At the Digital Corner, customers can avail eKYC for account opening and get support from the officials for understanding Digital Banking facilities. They can gain hands-on experience with all the Digital capabilities of BRAC Bank at the booth.

Establishing Digital Corner at Branches exemplifies the bank's strong commitment to ensuring superior customer service using a Multi-Channel equipped with Digital channels like the Astha App and physical Branch/Sub-Branch and Agent Banking Network. BRAC Bank will expand the Digital Corner to more branches, aiming to cater digital banking education to more customers.

