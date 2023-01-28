Brac Bank launches country's first Premium Banking service ‘Borenno’ for SME customers
Brac Bank has launched the country's first dedicated Premium Banking proposition, styled 'Borenno' for SME customers.
Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of Brac Bank, formally launched the new service at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka on 19 January, reads a press release.
To promote the SME entrepreneurship spirit, 'Borenno' will be a flag bearer service for SME entrepreneurs, the release added.
The proposition will bring SME customers under the umbrella of Premium Banking services, giving high-value customers unrestricted privileges and exclusive perks.
'Borenno' is a bundle of services for SME priority customers with specialised banking services to fulfil their needs and choices. Customers will get priority service in all aspects; deposits, lending, general banking services, etc.
Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Banking; M Masud Rana, Deputy Managing Director & CFO; Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches; and senior officials of the bank were present.
Under this service, SME customers will enjoy a dedicated Relationship Manager, lounge service, Bearer's privilege card, lifestyle offers, airport lounge facility, Call Center preferential service, and Annual complimentary health check-ups at the country's top hospitals, according to the release.
Commenting on the country's first Premium Banking service for SME customers, Selim RF Hussain said: "As an SME-focused bank, we are committed to providing comprehensive banking solutions to SME entrepreneurs. Launch of 'Borenno' bears testimony to our strong focus on ensuring tailor-made services and cater to evolving needs of our SME clientele."