Brac Bank launches country's first Premium Banking service ‘Borenno’ for SME customers

Corporates

Press Release
28 January, 2023, 08:50 pm
Last modified: 28 January, 2023, 08:56 pm

Brac Bank has launched the country's first dedicated Premium Banking proposition, styled 'Borenno' for SME customers. 

Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of Brac Bank, formally launched the new service at the bank's Head Office in Dhaka on 19 January, reads a press release.

To promote the SME entrepreneurship spirit, 'Borenno' will be a flag bearer service for SME entrepreneurs, the release added.

The proposition will bring SME customers under the umbrella of Premium Banking services, giving high-value customers unrestricted privileges and exclusive perks.

'Borenno' is a bundle of services for SME priority customers with specialised banking services to fulfil their needs and choices. Customers will get priority service in all aspects; deposits, lending, general banking services, etc.

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Banking; M Masud Rana, Deputy Managing Director & CFO; Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches; and senior officials of the bank were present.

Under this service, SME customers will enjoy a dedicated Relationship Manager, lounge service, Bearer's privilege card, lifestyle offers, airport lounge facility, Call Center preferential service, and Annual complimentary health check-ups at the country's top hospitals, according to the release.

Commenting on the country's first Premium Banking service for SME customers, Selim RF Hussain said: "As an SME-focused bank, we are committed to providing comprehensive banking solutions to SME entrepreneurs. Launch of 'Borenno' bears testimony to our strong focus on ensuring tailor-made services and cater to evolving needs of our SME clientele."

BRAC Bank

