BRAC Bank launches ASTHA mobile app for FD, DPS schemes

Corporates

TBS Report
09 March, 2022, 06:40 pm
Last modified: 09 March, 2022, 06:43 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

BRAC Bank customers can now open Fixed Deposits (FD) and Deposit Pension Scheme (DPS) on the bank's ASTHA mobile app anytime without visiting a branch. 

The process is fully digital and paperless, where the FD and DPS will be opened instantly with just a few clicks, reads a press release. 

The customers can open DPS in any multiples of Tk500 for one year up to 10 years through the app. The fixed Deposit amount will start from Tk10,000 up to Tk10 lakh with tenor options of 3/6/12/24/36 months. 

They can see the statement and maturity date at any time on the app.  

This new feature is available in Android and IOS mobile versions and on the web platform. Customers who have enabled the auto-update feature will get the functionality now, and others need to download the latest version ASTHA2.9 from their Google Play Store or App Store.  

Commenting on the service, BRAC Bank Head of Retail Banking Md Mahiul Islam said, "We in BRAC Bank are always innovating and trying to new ways create for convenience for our customers. This FD and DPS capability of ASTHA app will bring ease, comfort, and control over how customers do banking nowadays. It will also play a role in instilling the habit of savings for a secured future as the customers can open savings instruments from the comfort of their home."

