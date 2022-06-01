Brac Bank introduces sub-branches to widen its distribution channel

Corporates

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 05:38 pm

Related News

Brac Bank introduces sub-branches to widen its distribution channel

TBS Report
01 June, 2022, 05:35 pm
Last modified: 01 June, 2022, 05:38 pm
Photo: PR
Photo: PR

Brac Bank Ltd has introduced a new distribution channel – sub-branch – to take best-in-class banking services to customers' doorsteps across the country.

The new banking channel went into operations on Wednesday (1 June) with the inauguration of five sub-branches at different locations in the country simultaneously. 

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO, Brac Bank, formally inaugurated the sub-branch at Tejgaon in Dhaka Wednesday, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Directors, Head of Branches, Regional Heads and senior officials were also present.

The bank's sub-branches were also opened at Nikunja in Dhaka, Shibu Market in Narayanganj, Takerhat in Madaripur and Shariatpur on the same day.

On this occasion, Selim RF Hussain said, "sub-branch is as part of our multi-channel strategy to reach out to more people and cover more demography. The bank is strongly committed to financial inclusion of the people by widening its network in semi-urban and rural areas."  

"This new distribution channel will bring the unbanked segment of the people under a formal financial umbrella. As we take world-class banking right at their doorsteps, it will invigorate the rural and semi-urban economies. We will rapidly expand the sub-branch network throughout the country in coming days and emerge as the leader in this particular segment," he added.

Brac Bank has started sub-branch operations as per the licence issued by Bangladesh Bank. The sub-branches will operate under nearest branch.    

At sub-branches, the customers will receive all banking services, including account opening, cash deposit and withdrawal, deposit pension scheme, fund transfer to any bank by using EFTN and RTGS, remittance service, utility bill, credit card, student file, consumer loan, debit card and cheque book processing, Astha App enrollment, school banking, savings instruments and many more.

However, sub-branches will not have foreign exchange services.

Brac Bank's most modern services will bring a new opportunity for business and individual customers in the neighbourhood. As the bank moves to new locations, it promises best-in-the-class services and an excellent customer experience.

 

BRAC Bank / sub branch

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Egg guarding in frogs is a common feat. Photo: Dante Fenolio

Caring parents: An amphibian story

9h | Earth
The Rapid Action Battalion-11 arrested Marzia Akter Shila Monday for attacking a female student at Narsingdi Railway Station for wearing what she considers ‘obscene’ clothes. Photo: TBS

Why online support for the Narsingdi attacker should have us all worried

8h | Panorama
Regulators should reflect on the crypto’s significance in real-world situations. Photo: collected

When crypto's tulipmania meets the real economy

5h | Panorama
Within a year of starting up Silly Chilly Hotsauce, Sufia hired a commercial kitchen to produce it, which was locally sourced from farms in New Jersey. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Follow thy gut: How an employee in fashion built a food business in the East Coast 

10h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

App for hearing, speech and visual disabled

10h | Videos
Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

Woman referee to conduct match first time in 92-year history of men's world cup

22h | Videos
Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

Why Nepal's airports are dangerous?

23h | Videos
Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

Waffle UP becoming food lovers' favorite place

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed
Banking

Bangladesh Bank GM, DGM’s designation changed

2
Rains to drench Bangladesh
Bangladesh

Rains to drench Bangladesh

3
All banks have to sell dollars at same rate
Economy

All banks have to sell dollars at same rate

4
Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards
NBR

Corporates go cashless…tax cut on cards

5
British International Investment (BII) CEO Nick O’Donohoe. Illustration: TBS
Economy

BII to invest $450m in Bangladesh in 5 years

6
Representational image. Picture: Pixabay
Economy

Govt raises regulatory duty to discourage imports of 130 products