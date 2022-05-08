BRAC Bank introduces real-time cash deposit machine for 24/7 banking

BRAC Bank has introduced Real-Time Cash Deposit Machine (RCDM), which will allow the customers to deposit cash 24 hours a day, seven days a week and reflect it instantly in their accounts.

The intelligent machine allows the customers to instantly deposit cash to BRAC Bank accounts and pay credit card bills within minutes. The customers will now enjoy a hassle-free cash deposit facility without standing in a queue in the branch.

The deposited amount will be instantly reflected on the beneficiary account balance with transaction notification through SMS. It is a fully secured and reliable service of BRAC Bank, adding comfort and convenience of the customers.

In the first phase of the rollout, 39 RCDMs were deployed in Dhaka, Gazipur, Chattogram, Sylhet, Rajshahi, Khulna, Rangpur, Bogura, Jashore and Pabna. More machines will be deployed across the country in phases.

The customers can deposit the denominations of Tk 10, Tk 20, Tk 50, Tk 100, Tk 200, Tk 500 and Tk 1,000. The machine does not accept coins, soiled and torn notes.

Commenting on the rollout, Nazmur Rahim, Head of Alternate Banking Channels, BRAC Bank, said: "RCDM will bring immense convenience to the customers as they can deposit anytime and any day without visiting a branch. The machine will be deployed across the country in phases as part of the pursuit of strengthening our alternate banking channel. BRAC Bank has always been at the forefront of new technology-enabled banking services. We will continue to explore new ways to provide a delightful customer experience."

