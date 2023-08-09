BRAC Bank introduces first female-only scholarship 'Aporajeyo TARA'

In a groundbreaking initiative to support and promote female education in Bangladesh, BRAC Bank has restructured its scholarship programme, introducing the nation's first-ever scholarship exclusively for female students pursuing tertiary education.

The programme is named 'Aporajeyo TARA Scholarship' and aims to dismantle financial and societal barriers that inhibit women's access to higher education, reads a press release.

The programme includes transgender and individuals with disability, thus reinforcing the Bank's commitment to educational equality.

BRAC Bank has been at the forefront of fostering education through its scholarship programmes since 2010, assisting more than 1,000 students. The decision to make this scholarship female-exclusive is a direct response to the observed gender imbalance at the tertiary education level in the country, with the current female-to-male ratio standing at 42:58.