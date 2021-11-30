BRAC Bank introduces country’s first ever Freelancer Account

BRAC Bank has launched the country's first ever Freelancer Account widening the opportunities for the professionals of the promising industry.

The ERQ account solution, 'BRAC Bank Freelancer Matrix Account' provides big convenience for receiving foreign currency income and smooth day-to-day transaction as well.

The emerging freelancing industry will be enormously benefited with this easy banking solutions taking freelancing at the next level, read a press release.

This comes as much delight to more than 650,000 freelancing professionals who will enjoy hassle-free banking experience. They will get an international debit card for BRAC Bank Freelancer Matrix account which will allow them to seamlessly receive their remittance earnings in US Dollar and easily convert it into local currency (BDT) with a linked transactional account.

They will be able to conduct cross border eCommerce, POS and ATM transactions for business purposes such as cloud based solutions, domain hosting etc. This account comes bundled with exclusive benefits of VISA International Debit Card.

The product was formally launched on a virtual ceremony on 30 November with Ahmed Jamal, deputy governor of Bangladesh Bank as chief guest.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank; Md Harun-Ar-Rashid, deputy general manager at Foreign Exchange Policy Department of Bangladesh Bank; Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking, and Sarah Anam, head of Deposits and NFB, BRAC Bank, were also present.