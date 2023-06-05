BRAC Bank initiates campaign to save endangered trees

BRAC Bank has undertaken an initiative to plant endangered local variety trees in different parts of the country as part of the observance of World Environment Day.

BRAC Bank has particularly opted for educational campuses for tree plantation to create environmental awareness among the students, reads a press release.

Partnering with Tarupallab, an organisation that protects ecological heritage, the bank will plant 1,300 saplings in different areas of the country.

The campaign started with planting 200 saplings in NAM Pilot High School at Sonargaon in Narayanganj on 5 June, coinciding with World Environment Day.

Under this month-long campaign, BRAC Bank will plant saplings in the Ethnological Museum and Pahartali University College in Chattogram, Pundra University of Science & Technology in Bogura and Sylhet Agricultural University.

Bangladeshi homegrown and a few hilly tree varieties will be planted. Most of the trees are endangered in Bangladesh. They are- Udal, Lal Udal, Sonalu, Dharmara, Jarul, Chalta, Gulapjam, Doi Guta, Kanchan, Gab, Hartoki, Buddha Narikel, Krishnachura.

Md Sabbir Hossain, deputy managing director & COO of the bank; Ekram Kabir, head of Communications; Mokaram Hossain, secretary of Tarupallab; Md Kamal Hossain, headmaster of NAM Pilot High School, and local dignitaries were present on the occasion.