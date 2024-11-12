BRAC Bank inaugurates women-owned agent banking outlet in Munshiganj

This marks a significant milestone in the bank's commitment to promoting financial inclusion and women's empowerment in the banking sector. BRAC Bank aims to inspire confidence and imbue women with an entrepreneurial spirit, fostering financial inclusivity and economic growth.

This is the 87th women-owned Agent Banking Outlet out of a network of 1,115 across the country. This inclusive initiative will usher in a new chapter in including enterprising women entrepreneurs in Agent Banking. It will go a long way toward women's financial and social empowerment in Bangladesh.

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated the Nimtala Agent Banking outlet at Sirajdikhan in Munshiganj on October.

Nazmur Rahim, Head of Alternate Banking Channels; Mohammad Jakirul Islam, Head of SME Strategy, Innovation, and New Business; and Md. Nazmul Hasan, Head of Agent Banking at BRAC Bank, attended the ceremony. Md. Arfan Ali, Chairman of Zaytoon Business Solutions, and local dignitaries were also present.

Syed Abdul Momen stated about the women-owned agent banking network: "BRAC Bank's initiative to launch the outlet is a step forward in its ongoing efforts to provide accessible banking services, especially to underserved and unserved communities across Bangladesh. We believe this female-led Agent Banking outlet will take modern banking services to the rural area and inspire more women to venture into business."

The USA-based Gates Foundation has supported this initiative, emphasising women's empowerment and financial inclusion.