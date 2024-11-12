BRAC Bank inaugurates women-owned agent banking outlet in Munshiganj

Corporates

Press Release
12 November, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 08:48 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank inaugurates women-owned agent banking outlet in Munshiganj

Press Release
12 November, 2024, 08:45 pm
Last modified: 12 November, 2024, 08:48 pm
BRAC Bank inaugurates women-owned agent banking outlet in Munshiganj

This marks a significant milestone in the bank's commitment to promoting financial inclusion and women's empowerment in the banking sector. BRAC Bank aims to inspire confidence and imbue women with an entrepreneurial spirit, fostering financial inclusivity and economic growth.

This is the 87th women-owned Agent Banking Outlet out of a network of 1,115 across the country. This inclusive initiative will usher in a new chapter in including enterprising women entrepreneurs in Agent Banking. It will go a long way toward women's financial and social empowerment in Bangladesh. 

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Banking, BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated the Nimtala Agent Banking outlet at Sirajdikhan in Munshiganj on October.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Nazmur Rahim, Head of Alternate Banking Channels; Mohammad Jakirul Islam, Head of SME Strategy, Innovation, and New Business; and Md. Nazmul Hasan, Head of Agent Banking at BRAC Bank, attended the ceremony. Md. Arfan Ali, Chairman of Zaytoon Business Solutions, and local dignitaries were also present.

Syed Abdul Momen stated about the women-owned agent banking network: "BRAC Bank's initiative to launch the outlet is a step forward in its ongoing efforts to provide accessible banking services, especially to underserved and unserved communities across Bangladesh. We believe this female-led Agent Banking outlet will take modern banking services to the rural area and inspire more women to venture into business."

The USA-based Gates Foundation has supported this initiative, emphasising women's empowerment and financial inclusion.

 

 

#Bracbank / #tbs / #corporate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Vehicles stuck on road at Karwan Bazar in Dhaka. Photo: Zakir Hossain/TBS

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

1d | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

2d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

1d | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

2d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

2h | Videos
ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

ICT chief prosecutor urges IGP to take steps for Interpol Red Notices for Hasina, other

5h | Videos
ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

ED to trace money smuggled from Bangladesh to India

6h | Videos
The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

The newly elected US President Donald Trump has started working before assuming power

6h | Videos