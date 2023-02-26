BRAC Bank inaugurates sub-branch in Sreemangal

TBS Report
26 February, 2023, 01:55 pm
Last modified: 26 February, 2023, 02:36 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank Limited opened a new sub-branch at Sreemangal in Moulvibazar on Saturday (25 February).

Selim RF Hussain, managing director & CEO of BRAC Bank, formally inaugurated the new Sub-Branch on Hobiganj Road at Nurudddin Market in the tea town of Sreemangal, reads a press release.

Deputy Managing Director & CFO M Masud Rana FCA, Deputy Managing Director & COO Md Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen, Head of Branches Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, and senior Distribution Network officials were also present at the event.

In 2022, BRAC Bank introduced Sub-Branch Network to its multi-channel distribution network to take best-in-class banking services to customers' doorsteps across the country. The Sub-Branch operations are being run as per the licence issued by Bangladesh Bank.   

At Sub-Branch, the customers will receive all banking services, including account opening, cash deposit and withdrawal, deposit pension scheme, fund transfer to any bank by using EFTN and RTGS, remittance service, utility bill, credit card, student file, consumer loan, debit card and cheque book processing, Astha App enrollment, school banking, savings instruments and many more. However, sub-branches will not have foreign exchange services.

On this occasion, Selim RF Hussain said: "Sub-branch is part of our multi-channel strategy to reach out to more people and cover more demography. The bank is strongly committed to financial inclusion of the people by widening its network in semi-urban and rural areas."  

"This new distribution channel will bring the unbanked segment of the people under a formal financial umbrella. We will rapidly expand the sub-branch network throughout the country in coming years and emerge as the leader in this particular segment," he added.

