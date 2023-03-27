Brac Bank inaugurates sub-branch in Dhaka New Market

Photo: PR

Brac Bank has recently opened a new sub-branch at New Market area in the capital.

The new sub-branch at New Market City Complex in Dhaka was formally inaugurated by Meheriar M Hasan, director of BRAC Bank, on 22 March, reads a press release.

With the bank's modern services, this financially important area will now have access to new opportunities for both business and individual customers.

Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, head of Branches, and senior officials of the bank's distribution network were also present during the inauguration.

In 2022, Brac Bank introduced its "Sub-Branch Network" as a part of its multi-channel distribution strategy to bring the best banking services to customers' doorsteps across the country, adds the release.

The sub-branch operations are being run by the licence issued by Bangladesh Bank.

Customers can avail themselves of all banking services at the sub-branch, including account opening, cash deposit and withdrawal, deposit pension scheme, fund transfer using EFTN and RTGS, remittance service, utility bill, credit card, student file, consumer loan, debit card and cheque book processing, Astha App enrolment, school banking, savings instruments, and many more, except for foreign exchange services.

The sub-branch is a part of Brac Bank's commitment to reaching out to more people and covering more localities as a part of its multi-channel strategy.