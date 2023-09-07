Brac Bank inaugurates modern and spacious Mymensingh branch, promising best-in-class service

07 September, 2023
Brac Bank inaugurates modern and spacious Mymensingh branch, promising best-in-class service

Located at Shyamacharan Roy Road, Notun Bazar, in Mymensingh city, the spacious branch premises will house the most advanced facilities, promising an unparalleled banking experience that epitomizes convenience and security

Brac Bank has reached a new milestone in expanding its network by officially inaugurating its newly relocated Mymensingh Branch, all set to offer modern and best-in-class services to its esteemed customers.

Located at Shyamacharan Roy Road, Notun Bazar, in Mymensingh city, the spacious branch premises will house the most advanced facilities, promising an unparalleled banking experience that epitomizes convenience and security. This relocation initiative signifies Brac Bank's commitment to continuously elevating its customer service standards using modern infrastructure.

Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director & Head of SME Banking, Brac Bank, spearheaded the formal inauguration ceremony on 5 September 2023. The event was graced with other senior officials, including AKM Tareq and Taher Hasan Al Mamun, senior zonal heads; Nazrul Islam, head of Small Business (South); Tunvir Rahman, Regional Head for Dhaka North and Mymensingh Region; and Md Moshahiduzzaman, Cluster & Branch Manager, among others.

Syed Abdul Momen at the event underscored Brac Bank's commitment to being the "trusted partner in prosperity" for business and individual clients in the region. He remarked, "As a member of the larger Brac family, Brac Bank strives to reach out to more people in new areas. Our best-in-class services will bring new propositions to business clients, and individual customers in the area."

Momen also highlighted the bank's pledge to offer a 'delightful customer experience,' merging the strengths of a robust physical network and cutting-edge digital banking capabilities. He added, "People of the region will now enjoy the most modern and online banking solutions at their convenience. We are committed to being the country's number one sustainable bank."

With an extensive network of 187 branches, including SMEs/Krishi Branches and SME Service Centres along with 33 Sub-Branches, Brac Bank stands tall as one of Bangladesh's most expansive banking networks, continually working towards sustainable and responsible banking.

