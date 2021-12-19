Brac Bank inaugurates fitness centre for its employees

Brac Bank has recently constructed a gymnasium at the bank's head office.

The bank's Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain formally inaugurated the gym named "Fitness Zone" on Sunday (19 December).

The objective of the putting up the gym is to help the bank's human resources take care of their health and wellness. The gym is introduced at a time when the whole world has started to rethink human healthcare, reads a press release.

A fitness zone at the workplace brings great health benefits especially for the bankers, as the nature of the job requires them to stay seated in the office for a longer period.

Commenting on the initiative, Selim RF Hussain said: "The best aspect of life that we can offer to our people is to instill the realisation of taking care of their own health. At BRAC Bank, we would like to make health and wellness a priority. A gym in the workplace also strengthens team bonding. We believe investment of time in the gym will provide great health dividend. The bank will continue to explore new facilities for our people."

Brac Bank has employed a full-time trainer who will guide its people regarding their workout routine. Separate time slots have been fixed for the male and female co-workers prior and after office hours, the press release also stated.

As a caring workplace, the bank also provides facilities for indoor games, daycare centre, canteen, library, health insurance, commuting facilities for its people.

Deputy Managing Director & CFO, M Masud Rana; Deputy Managing Director & COO, Md Sabbir Hossain; Head of Human Resources, Akhteruddin Mahmood; Head of General Services, Brigadier General Tushar Kanti Chakma (Retd); and other members of the bank's senior management were present at the ceremony.