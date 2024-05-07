BRAC Bank inaugurates Collection Booth at BRAC University campus

Corporates

Press Release
07 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 05:45 pm

BRAC Bank inaugurates Collection Booth at BRAC University campus

Press Release
07 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Last modified: 07 May, 2024, 05:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank has opened a Collection Booth at BRAC University's newly developed campus to collect student fees and provide banking information services.

Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank, and Professor Syed Mafuzul Aziz, Pro-Vice Chancellor & Acting Vice Chancellor of BRAC University, formally inaugurated the booth at Merul Badda in Dhaka on May 6, 2024.

Mahiul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Branches of BRAC Bank; Ariful Islam, Chief Financial Officer of BRAC University; and other officials from both sides were present at the event.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

At the Collection Booth, BRAC Bank offers a range of services catering to the needs of the university community. Students can conveniently pay their tuition fees and open accounts using eKYC platform. 'Agami'-a BRAC Bank specialized student banking product, will be offered to the student of BRAC University. The staff members of the institution will also benefit from dedicated Employee Banking and Astha Helpdesk support. Additionally, a digital cash deposit and withdrawal facility through an advanced Cash Recycling Machine (CRM) has been installed bringing banking convenience 24/7.

With its well-equipped booth powered by dedicated staff and modern technology, the bank promises a 'delightful customer experience' for students, teachers, and university staff. The state-of-the-art campus is one of the country's most eco-friendly and sustainably developed infrastructures.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

Creating dialogue among structures: A conversation with award-winning architect Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad

4h | Habitat
In the last few decades, the haphazard construction of concrete buildings has destroyed the skyline of Dhaka. Photo: Rajib Dhar

How energy efficient are Dhaka’s buildings?

4h | Habitat
Four models of the Mercedes EQ series- EQS 450+ sedan, he EQE 450 4MATIC SUV, The EQE 350+ SUV and the EQE 53 AMG 4MATIC SUV- were unveiled during the event. Photo: Arfin Kazi

From Classic Elegance to Modern Marvels: Inside 'The Benz Experience'

8h | Wheels
In Apon Ahsan&#039;s opinion, our jingle industry is as strong as before. However, there&#039;s a lack of creative freedom. Photo: Mehedi Hasan

What happened to those catchy jingles of the yesteryears?

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

Hamas has agreed to a ceasefire brokered by Qatar and Egypt

1h | Videos
Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

Israel-Palestine War: Both Countries' Economies Are Damaged

3h | Videos
Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

Putin orders nuclear weapons drills on Ukraine border

3h | Videos
Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

Who is the leader of the Global South China or America?

21h | Videos