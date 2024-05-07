BRAC Bank inaugurates Collection Booth at BRAC University campus

BRAC Bank has opened a Collection Booth at BRAC University's newly developed campus to collect student fees and provide banking information services.

Selim R. F. Hussain, Managing Director & CEO of BRAC Bank, and Professor Syed Mafuzul Aziz, Pro-Vice Chancellor & Acting Vice Chancellor of BRAC University, formally inaugurated the booth at Merul Badda in Dhaka on May 6, 2024.

Mahiul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Branches of BRAC Bank; Ariful Islam, Chief Financial Officer of BRAC University; and other officials from both sides were present at the event.

At the Collection Booth, BRAC Bank offers a range of services catering to the needs of the university community. Students can conveniently pay their tuition fees and open accounts using eKYC platform. 'Agami'-a BRAC Bank specialized student banking product, will be offered to the student of BRAC University. The staff members of the institution will also benefit from dedicated Employee Banking and Astha Helpdesk support. Additionally, a digital cash deposit and withdrawal facility through an advanced Cash Recycling Machine (CRM) has been installed bringing banking convenience 24/7.

With its well-equipped booth powered by dedicated staff and modern technology, the bank promises a 'delightful customer experience' for students, teachers, and university staff. The state-of-the-art campus is one of the country's most eco-friendly and sustainably developed infrastructures.