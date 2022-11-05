Brac Bank inaugurates branch at Dhanmondi 27 

Corporates

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 07:23 pm

Related News

Brac Bank inaugurates branch at Dhanmondi 27 

TBS Report
05 November, 2022, 07:20 pm
Last modified: 05 November, 2022, 07:23 pm
Brac Bank inaugurates branch at Dhanmondi 27 

Brac Bank has opened a branch in Dhaka's Dhanmondi Road 27 by relocating its Asadgate Branch. 

At the spacious new location, the branch will be able to provide the most modern and the best-in-class customer service to the valued customers. The branch has a Premium Banking Lounge and an Agami Student Banking Centre to cater to the special customer segments. 

Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of Brac Bank, formally inaugurated the branch at BTI Lake Palisade at Holding 23, Road 27 of Dhanmondi, Dhaka, on 27 October, said a press release.

M Masud Rana, Deputy Managing Director and CFO; Md Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and COO; Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking; Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque, Head of Branches; and senior officials were also present. 

On the occasion, Selim RF Hussain, said, "As a member of the larger Brac family, Brac Bank strives to reach out to more people in new areas. Brac Bank's best-in-class services will bring in new propositions to business clients, and individual customers in the areas will have us as their bank partner in prosperity." 

"With our presence in Dhanmondi, people of the area of Dhaka metropolis will enjoy the most modern and online banking solutions at their convenience. As we move here, we bring in the promise of a 'delightful customer experience' for people of the locality. With the blend of a physical branch network and convenient digital banking capabilities, we are committed to being the country's number one sustainable bank," he added. 
 

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Wagtail hunting insect. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

'The Wagtail, in a winking, with terror rose and disappeared'

5h | Panorama
FILE PHOTO: View of a COP27 sign on the road leading to the conference area in Egypt&#039;s Red Sea resort of Sharm el-Sheikh town as the city prepares to host the COP27 summit next month, in Sharm el-Sheikh, Egypt October 20, 2022. REUTERS/Sayed Sheasha/File Photo

'Bring in the community-level leaders' voice to the policy-making space throughout the year'

11h | Panorama
By 2050, over 13 million internal climate migrants and around 27% of all South Asian climate migrants are projected to be from Bangladesh. Photo: Mumit M

Private sector solutions are critical for Bangladesh’s Climate Action

1d | Panorama
Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

Plastic recycling a 'myth' as packaging explodes

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one can defeat a united Awami League: Obaidul Quader

No one can defeat a united Awami League: Obaidul Quader

1h | Videos
Foreign investment after ensuring country's interests: State Minister

Foreign investment after ensuring country's interests: State Minister

1h | Videos
Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

Now is the time to develop Ctg port as a transshipment port: Chairman

4h | Videos
Photo: TBS

Teen files case over death of cat in Munshiganj; Autopsy performed

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
Photo: ICC
Sports

Nurul accuses Kohli of 'fake fielding', says India could have been penalised 5 runs

3
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

4
Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Mirza Fakhrul’s daughter among 2 Bangladeshis nominated for 2023 Australian of the Year Awards

5
Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves
Banking

Central bank rejects private banks’ request for dollar support from reserves

6
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?