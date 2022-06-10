Brac Bank, iDE to develop light engineering, agri machinery SMEs 

Corporates

TBS Report
10 June, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 07:32 pm

Brac Bank, iDE to develop light engineering, agri machinery SMEs 

TBS Report
10 June, 2022, 07:30 pm
Last modified: 10 June, 2022, 07:32 pm
Brac Bank, iDE to develop light engineering, agri machinery SMEs 

Brac Bank and iDE, a USAID development partner, are to create opportunities for SMEs to deepen their financial literacy, and improve their understanding of digital business and financial management systems, expediting their readiness to apply for loans. 

This came as Brac Bank and iDE signed a joint-venture agreement on capacity building of the entrepreneurs of light engineering and Agri machinery sectors, reads a press release.. 

iDE will also work on customised screening, credit scoring tools, and people development for Brac Bank. The partnership will also involve arranging workshops on financial capacity development for MSMEs and dealers, loan application requests and loan disbursement. This one-year project will cover different areas of Bogura, Jashore and Cox's Bazar regions.  

Brac Bank Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking Syed Abdul Momen and iDE CSISA-MEA Vice President–Asia Deepak Dhoj Khadka signed the agreement at iDE Bangladesh Office in Dhaka on 29 May. 

Nazrul Islam, Head of Small Business, West; Alomgir Hossain, Head of Small Business, East; Tapos Kumar Roy, Head of Microfinance and Agriculture Finance; SM Saiful Islam, Head of Agriculture Finance; Ariful Islam, Head of Underwriting; Shamsuzzaman, Senior Manager - Credit and Portfolio Analysis; and Forhad Ahmed, Project Manager; were present from Brac Bank; and Saroja Thapa, Associate Director –Program; Elizabeth Lahiff, Team Leader; Md. Zaheedul Islam Chowdhury, Project Manager; Ahmed Shihab Zamtan, Intervention Manager; and Senior Technical Specialist - Access to Finance Ms. Tanzila Tajreen from iDE were also present.

 

