BRAC Bank hosts product fair to champion women entrepreneurship

BRAC Bank organised a two-day entrepreneurs' fair at its Head Office as part of the 'UddogTARA Market Access Programme,' which aims to promote women entrepreneurs and help them broaden their market reach.

The event, held on September 29-30, 2024, featured the products of 20 women business owners who have excelled through the program. Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME Banking at BRAC Bank, officially inaugurated the event.

The 'UddogTARA Market Access Program' equips women entrepreneurs with critical business skills, networking opportunities, and enhanced market access.The fair showcased a diverse array of locally made products, including jute and clay handicrafts, hand-stitched and block batik fabrics, organic food items, traditional Bangladeshi Jamdani and Muslin, Monipuri and silk sarees, dresses, and an elegant selection of jewellery.

The Business Standard

Syed Abdul Momen said about the women-centric initiative: "The UddogTARA fair exemplifies our commitment to empowering women entrepreneurs by providing them with the platforms and opportunities they need to succeed. This event highlights their exceptional products, dedication, creativity, and passion for preserving Bangladesh's rich culture and heritage."

Indrajit Sur, Head of Emerging Corporate, BRAC Bank; Khadija Mariam, Head of Women Entrepreneurship Cell; and other senior officials were also present at the inauguration ceremony.

This fair is part of the bank's continued pursuit of facilitating women entrepreneurs, particularly those in emerging sectors like e-commerce and f-commerce.

The bank is confident that the skills and networking opportunities gained through the seller-buyer programme will enable these entrepreneurs to continue expanding their businesses and play a pivotal role in contributing to the country's economic progress.

