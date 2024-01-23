BRAC Bank hosts annual Wholesale Banking Conference 2024

Corporates

Press Release
23 January, 2024, 07:15 pm
Last modified: 23 January, 2024, 07:16 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank successfully organized its annual Wholesale Banking Conference 2024 with a focus on reflecting and strategising to enhance value for corporate customers.

Attended by the bank's senior management and teams from Corporate Banking and Treasury Divisions, the conference, held at the Sea Pearl Hotel and Resort in Cox's Bazar on 21st January 2024, provided a forum to discuss and formulate strategies to improve and optimise future business endeavours.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Corporate Banking, along with Md. Shaheen Iqbal CFA, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Treasury & FIs, led engaging discussions. Selim R.F. Hussain, the bank's Managing Director & CEO, emphasized the conference's importance in refining strategies and planning for a customer-centric future.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Selim R.F. Hussain, shared his thoughts on the event: "The Annual Wholesale Banking Conference is a vital initiative for us to assess and refine our strategies. It allows us to celebrate our achievements and collectively plan for a more robust and customer-centric future. The active participation of our senior management team and colleagues from Corporate Banking and Treasury Divisions underscores our commitment to continuous improvement and innovation."

Adding to the success story, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan announced that the corporate banking business had witnessed double growth in the last five years, particularly focusing on Transaction Banking. He declared that the effective alignment of people, product, and processes with the growth appetite positions the business for manifold expansion in the upcoming years.

The conference reaffirmed BRAC Bank's commitment to excellence, innovation, and delivering top-notch services to its clientele. As the bank continues to grow and evolve, such strategic initiatives are pivotal in shaping its trajectory.

