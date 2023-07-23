BRAC Bank hosts Agent Banking meet in Cumilla

BRAC Bank, Bangladesh's fastest-growing Agent Banking network, recently organized the Agent Banking meet of the Cumilla region.

The event brought together valued Agent Partners, Agent Field Officers, Agent Relationship Officers, Branch Network officials and SME Banking officials, reads a press release.

The daylong conference, held at a local hotel in Cumilla on 14 July 2023, provided a platform for attendees to exchange views, discuss industry scenarios, share field-level experiences, address challenges, and explore ways to overcome them. One of the conference's highlights was the celebration of a major deposit milestone achieved by the Agent Banking team, further highlighting BRAC Banl's commitment to financial inclusion and empowering the unbanked population in remote areas.

The event was attended by Nazmur Rahim, Head of Alternate Banking Channels; Md. Nazmul Hasan, Head of Agent Banking; Mahabubul Alam, Regional Coordinator of Agent Banking for the Sylhet Region; Branch Managers of the region, and officials from the Agent Banking Division.

BRAC Bank has been rapidly expanding its Agent Banking network and boasting more than 1,000 outlets covering all 64 districts of Bangladesh. With this extensive network, the bank aims to become the leader in the Agent Banking space and continue its mission to serve the unbanked population in the country's remote areas.

Speaking about the event, Nazmur Rahim, Head of Alternate Banking Channels, said, "The Agent Banking meet in the Cumilla region provided a valuable opportunity for our Agent Partners, Field Officers, and Relationship Officers to come together and share their insights and experiences. We are proud of the achievements of our Agent Banking team and remain committed to reaching even greater milestones in our journey towards financial inclusion."

BRAC Bank's Agent Banking initiative has been instrumental in extending financial services to underserved communities, enabling them to access banking facilities, savings accounts, and various financial products. The bank aims to bridge the financial

gap through this programme and empower individuals and businesses across Bangladesh.