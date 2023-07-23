BRAC Bank hosts Agent Banking meet in Cumilla

Corporates

Press Release
23 July, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 02:46 pm

BRAC Bank hosts Agent Banking meet in Cumilla

Press Release
23 July, 2023, 02:45 pm
Last modified: 23 July, 2023, 02:46 pm
BRAC Bank hosts Agent Banking meet in Cumilla

BRAC Bank, Bangladesh's fastest-growing Agent Banking network, recently organized the Agent Banking meet of the Cumilla region. 

The event brought together valued Agent Partners, Agent Field Officers, Agent Relationship Officers, Branch Network officials and SME Banking officials, reads a press release. 

The daylong conference, held at a local hotel in Cumilla on 14 July 2023, provided a platform for attendees to exchange views, discuss industry scenarios, share field-level experiences, address challenges, and explore ways to overcome them. One of the conference's highlights was the celebration of a major deposit milestone achieved by the Agent Banking team, further highlighting BRAC Banl's commitment to financial inclusion and empowering the unbanked population in remote areas.

The event was attended by Nazmur Rahim, Head of Alternate Banking Channels; Md. Nazmul Hasan, Head of Agent Banking; Mahabubul Alam, Regional Coordinator of Agent Banking for the Sylhet Region; Branch Managers of the region, and officials from the Agent Banking Division.

BRAC Bank has been rapidly expanding its Agent Banking network and boasting more than 1,000 outlets covering all 64 districts of Bangladesh. With this extensive network, the bank aims to become the leader in the Agent Banking space and continue its mission to serve the unbanked population in the country's remote areas.

Speaking about the event, Nazmur Rahim, Head of Alternate Banking Channels, said, "The Agent Banking meet in the Cumilla region provided a valuable opportunity for our Agent Partners, Field Officers, and Relationship Officers to come together and share their insights and experiences. We are proud of the achievements of our Agent Banking team and remain committed to reaching even greater milestones in our journey towards financial inclusion."

BRAC Bank's Agent Banking initiative has been instrumental in extending financial services to underserved communities, enabling them to access banking facilities, savings accounts, and various financial products. The bank aims to bridge the financial

gap through this programme and empower individuals and businesses across Bangladesh. 

 

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

Photo: Shah Rayeed Chowdhury

Delving into the art of travel wear

1h | Mode
Hotels generally do not recycle the single-used or remaining soaps. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Where do the used soaps and shampoos go from hotels?

2h | Panorama
Farmers working on agricultural fields in between heated weather and intermittent thunderstorms struggle to survive. Photo: Bloomberg

How heatwaves are affecting livelihoods and food security

5h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Effortlessly smooth and hairless skin

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

Why IFIC plans to expand sub-branch banking

48m | Corporate Talks
Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

Mortuary management at Rajshahi Medical College is still not modern

3h | TBS Stories
Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

Why is mid-day nap important in southern countries?

3h | TBS Stories
More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

More than 60,000 people are at risk of death in Europe due to the heat wave

3h | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
World Diabetes Day today. Photo/UN
World+Biz

Diabetes patients at increased risk of death from Covid-19, warns UN chief

3
Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September
Energy

Bangladesh to receive nuclear fuel for Rooppur plant in September

4
The country&#039;s apparel export earnings were more than 2% lower in September compared to that year-on-year. It exported $485 million in September last year. Photo: Mumit M/TBS
RMG

Buyers urged to keep RMG orders up

5
The logo of China Unicom is displayed at a news conference in Hong Kong March 31, 2009. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu/Files
Global Economy

China Unicom says Trump order to ban US investments in Chinese firms may hit share price