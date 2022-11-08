Brac Bank hosts 13th in-person summit of Global Alliance for Banking on Values

Corporates

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 11:58 am

Related News

Brac Bank hosts 13th in-person summit of Global Alliance for Banking on Values

TBS Report
08 November, 2022, 11:55 am
Last modified: 08 November, 2022, 11:58 am
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

As the world struggles with environmental degradation and climate change, the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV), a network of 70 independent banks, credit unions and microfinance institutions from 43 countries, is all set to hold a three-day conference to share ideas and find solutions as to how the financial industry can drive sustainability.

The directors of the world's leading sustainable banks will reiterate their strong commitment to values-based banking and stress the need to spread the message across communities and countries for a sustainable and secure future as they meet in Dhaka, reads a press release.

More than 50 delegates, particularly CEOs and MDs of member-banks, will participate in the conference with the theme "From Perspectives to Action: Transformational Practice in Action". This is the second time the GABV is holding the annual summit in Bangladesh. 

Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, MP, will grace the inaugural ceremony on 8 November. 

The delegates will participate in several discussion sessions that will touch upon important transformation issues in the banking industry, the significance of values-based banking, decarbonisation, financial inclusion, microfinance, sustainability integration, human capital and organisational transformation. They will observe Banking on Values Day on 10 November in a public event where all members will join in person and virtually. 

As part of the conference, the delegates will also visit Brac Bank customers who have set the exemplary benchmark in a sustainable way of doing business. 

Managing Director and CEO Selim RF Hussain said: "Brac Bank takes great pride in being associated with the values-based banking movement. We believe through this annual meeting, we would be able to disseminate the message to a larger audience and sow the seed of sustainable banking movement in Bangladesh and beyond."

"Brac Bank passionately works to make the environment cleaner and the Earth greener through responsible financing. We strive to contribute to reducing the carbon footprint of Bangladesh through green financing. We believe prosperity and the planet should march hand-in-hand as we continue our development journey. We will continue to work with the GABV to adopt best practices and pursue values-based banking for a sustainable future," he added.

David Reiling, CEO of Sunrise Banks (USA) and Chair of the GABV said: "This is the first global in-person meeting since the outbreak of the Corona pandemic. We are coming together to discuss how to respond as a movement in the face of the multiple crises shaking the world. I am grateful for the leadership of our host, Brac Bank, which has been a great inspiration for all GABV members."

"In a rapidly changing world, values-based banks have been able to adapt while staying focused on their mission and purpose. We differ from conventional banks, not in how we respond to external challenges but in our starting point, which dictates everything we do. Responding effectively to rapid and continuous change requires holistic approaches that consider the well-being of people and the planet. This is how the members of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values understand banking as a force for good," he continued.

The GABV was founded in 2009 by 10 pioneer banks that believed in the need for a fairer, greener and more inclusive financial system. Brac Bank is the founding member and the only bank representing Bangladesh in the global forum. 
The GABV, presently made up of 70 pioneering banks, credit unions and microfinance institutions from across the world, advocates for banks to take a pivotal role in shaping the economy, society and the environment. Members of the GABV have pioneered and helped expand initiatives like the Partnership for Carbon Accounting Financials (PCAF), a harmonised, open-source tool to measure and disclose the greenhouse gas emissions (GHG) of financial institutions' loans and investments. The GABV was recognised recently as a Climate Leader by the Finance for the Future Awards and will participate in COP27 as an Observer NGO.

Values-based banks have the ambition to put people and the planet at the centre of decision-making. With strong diversity in terms of size, business model, cultural contexts or markets they operate in, they share a common goal; to use finance to meet their communities' needs and create a positive impact.

BRAC Bank / Conference / Climate

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Zia Uddin surfed through the pest-cleaning industry for a decade before opening his own company Noha Pest Control Service in 2019. Currently, there are more than 50 pest control service companies in the capital. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

The surprising science and commerce of pest control

2h | Panorama
Behind the idea of creating Ananta Terraces within Dhaka lies the ambition to give its dwellers an elite address. Photo: Courtesy

Ananta Terraces: Why build a building, when you can build an entire city?

2h | Habitat
Dr Iftekharuzzaman, Executive Director, Transparency International Bangladesh

Dr Iftekharuzzaman: Our concern is whether the IMF loan conditions will promote public interest or not

4h | Panorama
WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

WildWoven Leather Products: Tailoring wallets to your needs

1d | Brands

More Videos from TBS

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

ICRC and CRP stand by physically challenged cricketers

15h | Videos
Padma Studio: Then and now

Padma Studio: Then and now

15h | Videos
Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

Ukraine-Russia troops on the verge of final battle for Kherson

17h | Videos
The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

The story of the woman butcher of Dinajpur

17h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: ICC
Sports

Kohli spotted doing 'fake fielding', Nurul says India could have been penalised 5 runs

2
5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings
Food

5 restaurants around Dhaka to satisfy your nihari cravings

3
Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists
Health

Global hospital chains investing Tk5000cr aiming medical tourists

4
How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?
Panorama

How will Bangladesh cope with IMF reform requirements?

5
Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested
Crime

Vorer Pata Editor Ertaza Hassan arrested

6
BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation
Stocks

BSEC again finds Shakib’s involvement in stock manipulation