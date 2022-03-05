BRAC Bank to host annual summit on values-based banking movement 

BRAC Bank will host the 14th Annual Meeting of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values, a network of the most environmentally progressive and socially inclusive banks in the world.

The event titled "Banking for Good in an Age of Change - How Values Can Secure a Positive Future" will take place from 8-10 March, bringing together CEOs and co-workers from values-based banks to explore their challenges and opportunities in an era of rapid change, read a press release.

Values-based banks are independent financial organisations that use money to deliver positive social and environmental impact. They are private banks, credit cooperatives, microfinance institutions, credit unions, and community banks, serving more than 60 million customers in 44 countries and holding over USD 200 billion in assets. BRAC Bank co-founded the network in 2009.

High profile speakers and learning journeys

The event offers a unique opportunity to learn about the Asia Pacific region and Bangladesh in particular. BRAC Bank will show their peers how they create positive impact in Bangladesh through their focus on finance for Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs).

A series of special learning journeys will show the stories behind some of BRAC Bank's customers and the impact they have in the country.

The Annual Meeting includes a rich mix of high-profile speakers on relevant topics such as climate change, financial inclusion and digitalisation. Keynote speakers including climate expert, futurologist and co-author of 'Transformation is feasible!', Jørgen Randers; former Blackrock investment banker and NGO 'Rumie Initiative' Founder, Tariq Fancy; leading economist and director of the London School of Economics, Baroness Minouche Shafik; and development economist and former governor of the of BangladeshBank Dr Atiur Rahman.

Opening and closing sessions

The opening and closing sessions will provide a platform for leading Bangladeshi experts, offering insights into Bangladesh's key economic and social developments, and providing context for the meeting.

At the inaugural ceremony, Bangladesh Parliament Speaker Dr Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury will highlight the remarkable socioeconomic progress as the country celebrates 50 years of independence.

To close the annual meeting, Bangladesh Bank Governor Fazle Kabir will provide a closing perspective on the Bangladesh economy in a global context and dwell on prevailing conducive environment as destination for foreign direct investment.

The international and Bangladeshi media are requested to contact GABV and BRAC Bank Media Contact to participate in the inaugural and concluding ceremonies and public events.

Public Event

As part of the programme, there will be a public event on 9 March at 15.00 CET (Central European Time) on "BRAC, the best development model in the world". This virtual event will explore the story of BRAC and how it has evolved to become the largest development NGO in the world, transforming the lives of millions of people around the world. With the interventions of Shameran Abed, executive director BRAC International, Selim RF Hussain, managing director and CEO of BRAC Bank, and Mary Houghton, co-founder of the Global Alliance for Banking on Values (GABV).