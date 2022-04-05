Brac Bank honours remittance champions of Munshiganj

Corporates

05 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 03:07 pm

Related News

Brac Bank honours remittance champions of Munshiganj

The organisation creates awareness about remittance inflow in the banking channel

05 April, 2022, 03:05 pm
Last modified: 05 April, 2022, 03:07 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank has recognised the remittance customers of Munshiganj and arranged a session to create awareness about the benefits of remittance inflow through banking channels.

The bank honoured the top ten remittance beneficiaries as "Remittance Champions of Munshiganj", a district that accounts for one of the largest international remittances in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Over the years, Munshiganj has become a remittance inflow hub with hundreds of thousands of people going abroad and sending money back to their families. 

Brac Bank organised a Customer Engagement Programme in Munshiganj town on 30 March where the senior bank officials listened to customers' feedback and suggestions.

The customers were thoroughly briefed about Probashi Products, savings and investment opportunities and banking services.

The bankers emphasised using legal channels and contributing to national development as it boosts the country's foreign currency reserve, reads the release.

They also informed that the beneficiaries are entitled to receive 2.5% government incentive instantly for the remittance coming through banking channel.

The Bangladeshi expatriates can take advantage of an extensive network of Brac Bank, including 187 branches, 700+ Agent Banking Outlets, 375 ATMs and the Mobile App 'ASTHA' in sending remittances to any place in the country in an easy, fast and secured way. 

Local dignitaries attending the programme included Joint Secretary of Munshiganj District Awami League Advocate Sohana Tahmina, Additional SP (Traffic) of Munshiganj Police Rasel Monir, Councilor of Munshiganj City Council Nargis Akter, Principal of Brilliant KG School Shahnaj Begum, and Ariful Islam, President, Munshiganj Bazar Committee. 

Head of Remittance and Probashi Banking Shahrear Zamil, Unit Head, Payments and Transactions Operations Tasvim Alam Mallick, Narayanganj Area Head Golam Mohammad, Munshiganj Branch Manager Asadul Islam, Nitaiganj Branch Manager of Brac Bank Abu Sayed Mahamud were present at the ceremony. 

Brac Bank has worked tirelessly to build a network of more than 65 partners worldwide, from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, the Asia-Pacific, US, UK and other European countries and Africa, to make the remittance senders' lives their families easy.

At present, every Bangladeshi in any corner of the world can easily send money through Brac Bank. Remittance partners are working with Brac Bank in complete confidence, reads the statement.

BRAC Bank / remittance / Remittance inflow

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Professor Rabbani’s innovations have been helping out the medical field for long but he does not patent his inventions. Photo: Noor-a-Alam

Professor Rabbani: A physicist and his patent-free medical inventions for the Global South

3h | Panorama
The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

The architecture of tomorrow mimics nature to cool the planet

2h | Habitat
Women&#039;s activist organisation Naripokkho formed a human chain and demanded immediate arrest and trial of constable Nazmul Tareq on 3 April. Photo: PR

A teep and the art of telling women what not to wear

4h | Panorama
There is a casual sitting area on the floor and a thin L-shaped waterway around it. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Dzable Studio: Bringing nature inside to create peace of mind

3h | Habitat

More Videos from TBS

History of the bindi

History of the bindi

5h | Videos
Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

Salma Khatun is in ICC 'most valuable XI'

6h | Videos
Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

Harassment over wearing teep: Violations of rights and law, say prominent citizens

6h | Videos
Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

Sri Lanka in extreme economic crisis

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
People queue outside a state-run supermarket to buy essential food items in Colombo, Sept. 3 Photographer: Ishara S. Kodikara/AFP
Economy

Sri Lanka seeks new $250M swap from Bangladesh

2
Picture: Collected
Industry

Bashundhara bringing in a private marketplace

3
Dasherkandi Sewage Treatment Plant in the capital, the largest one in South Asia, is scheduled to begin operation in June with a daily capacity to process sewage for nearly five million in Dhaka. The China-funded project will create 1,000 jobs. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

South Asia’s largest STP in Dasherkandi to operate from June

4
City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport
Banking

City Bank opens Amex Domestic Lounge at Dhaka Airport

5
File photo of a BRTC Bus/Collected
Transport

BRTC to buy 320 buses to carry metro rail passengers

6
Amir Khan. Photo: Collected
Splash

Aamir Khan decided to quit film Industry ahead of Laal Singh Chaddha release