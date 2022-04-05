Brac Bank honours remittance champions of Munshiganj

Brac Bank has recognised the remittance customers of Munshiganj and arranged a session to create awareness about the benefits of remittance inflow through banking channels.

The bank honoured the top ten remittance beneficiaries as "Remittance Champions of Munshiganj", a district that accounts for one of the largest international remittances in Bangladesh, reads a press release.

Over the years, Munshiganj has become a remittance inflow hub with hundreds of thousands of people going abroad and sending money back to their families.

Brac Bank organised a Customer Engagement Programme in Munshiganj town on 30 March where the senior bank officials listened to customers' feedback and suggestions.

The customers were thoroughly briefed about Probashi Products, savings and investment opportunities and banking services.

The bankers emphasised using legal channels and contributing to national development as it boosts the country's foreign currency reserve, reads the release.

They also informed that the beneficiaries are entitled to receive 2.5% government incentive instantly for the remittance coming through banking channel.

The Bangladeshi expatriates can take advantage of an extensive network of Brac Bank, including 187 branches, 700+ Agent Banking Outlets, 375 ATMs and the Mobile App 'ASTHA' in sending remittances to any place in the country in an easy, fast and secured way.

Local dignitaries attending the programme included Joint Secretary of Munshiganj District Awami League Advocate Sohana Tahmina, Additional SP (Traffic) of Munshiganj Police Rasel Monir, Councilor of Munshiganj City Council Nargis Akter, Principal of Brilliant KG School Shahnaj Begum, and Ariful Islam, President, Munshiganj Bazar Committee.

Head of Remittance and Probashi Banking Shahrear Zamil, Unit Head, Payments and Transactions Operations Tasvim Alam Mallick, Narayanganj Area Head Golam Mohammad, Munshiganj Branch Manager Asadul Islam, Nitaiganj Branch Manager of Brac Bank Abu Sayed Mahamud were present at the ceremony.

Brac Bank has worked tirelessly to build a network of more than 65 partners worldwide, from the Middle East, Southeast Asia, the Asia-Pacific, US, UK and other European countries and Africa, to make the remittance senders' lives their families easy.

At present, every Bangladeshi in any corner of the world can easily send money through Brac Bank. Remittance partners are working with Brac Bank in complete confidence, reads the statement.