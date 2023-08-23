Brac Bank honoured with Fire Safety and Earthquake Preparedness Award

The Brac Bank has been recognised for its outstanding commitment to safety and security, receiving the coveted Fire Safety and Earthquake Preparedness Award.

This prestigious accolade, presented by Daily Samakal in collaboration with European Union, World Vision, ActionAid, Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry and United Purpose, showcases organizations that demonstrate exceptional dedication to ensuring the well-being of their coworkers and maintaining a safe working environment.

State Minister for Disaster Management, Dr Enamur Rahman MP, presented the award to Brigadier General Amin Akbar (rtd), the bank's Head of General Services, in a ceremonial gathering on Wednesday (23 August).

Explaining the significance of this achievement, Brigadier General Amin Akbar stated, "This award is not just a recognition, but a testament to our unwavering commitment to safety. We are deeply honoured to be acknowledged in this way. At BRAC Bank, we view the safety and security of our coworkers as a paramount concern. This award reinforces our dedication to creating an environment where our team feels secure and protected from potential disasters. We will continue to prioritize and further our efforts in ensuring a safe workplace for all."

This recognition further strengthens BRAC Bank's reputation as a leading institution that upholds the highest safety and security standards in its operations.

Samuel Suresh Kumar Bartlett, National Director, World Vision Bangladesh; Abu Sayeed Khan, Advisory Editor, Daily Samakal, were also present.