BRAC Bank, HF Asset Management sign custodial agreement

This agreement enables BRAC Bank to provide custodial services to HF Asset Management for the operation of the mutual fund under the bank's capital market unit

BRAC Bank Limited and HF Asset Management Limited have signed a custodial agreement for a mutual fund 'HFAML Shariah Unit Fund'.

This agreement enables BRAC Bank to provide custodial services to HF Asset Management for the operation of the mutual fund under the bank's capital market unit, said a press release.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, DMD and head of corporate banking of BRAC Bank, and Md Fayekuzzaman, managing director and CEO of HF Asset Management, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on 11 October.

Md Jabedul Alam, head of transaction banking of BRAC Bank, Md Shihab Alam Khan Apu, portfolio manager of HF Asset Management were also present at the ceremony along with other senior officials of both the organisations.

