BRAC Bank, GUK renew partnership to boost high-value crop production in Bogura char areas

BRAC Bank and Gram Unnayan Karma (GUK) have again signed a strategic alliance to help farmers in remote char areas grow high-value crops using innovative agricultural technology and knowhow.

The two organizations will work together as part of a specially designed Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on agriculture. The partnership will provide farmers of Dhunat, Bogura access to machinery and technology, enabling them to enhance harvest of cash crops including maize, jute, mustard, green chilli. Last year, the bank initiated partnership with GUK to assist farmers with high-yielding crops in Sariakandi, Bogura.

Md. Sabbir Hossain, Deputy Managing Director and Chief Operating Officer of BRAC Bank and Khondaker Alamgir Hossain, Executive Director of Gram Unnayan Karma inked the agreement on behalf of their respective organizations at bank's head office on July 9, 2024. The signing ceremony was also graced by Syed Abdul Momen, Deputy Managing Director and Head of SME; Ekram Kabir, Head of Communications; Tapos Kumar Roy, Head of MFI and Agriculture Finance, BRAC Bank; Md. Arman Hossain, Deputy Director; Md. Mahbub Alam, Senior Director; Md. Zia Uddin Sardar, Coordinator, Gram Unnayan Karma.

Md. Sabbir Hossain said, "We are happy to extend our partnership with Gram Unnayan Karma, which will help marginalized farmers in remote areas of the country boost agricultural output. By equipping these farmers with cutting-edge farming equipment and techniques, we hope to create sustainable markets and improve their standard of living."

"Building on the success of our past initiatives, last year, the bank enabled 1,400 farmers in char areas of Bogura with advanced agricultural technology, training, modern agricultural machinery and quality agricultural materials, facilitating increased harvest and uplifting economic wellbeing," he added.

This collaboration between GUK and BRAC Bank is a major step forward for equitable economic growth and advancement in Bangladesh's rural areas. The partnership not only aims to promote prosperity and self-sufficiency of the smallholder farmers but also holds the potential for significant growth and development, giving access to advanced technologies and smart agricultural knowhow.