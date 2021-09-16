Brac Bank, Green Delta to offer microinsurance to livestock farmers

Corporates

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 06:09 pm

Related News

Brac Bank, Green Delta to offer microinsurance to livestock farmers

TBS Report
16 September, 2021, 03:20 pm
Last modified: 16 September, 2021, 06:09 pm
Brac Bank, Green Delta to offer microinsurance to livestock farmers

Brac Bank Limited and Green Delta Insurance Company Limited recently signed a memorandum of understanding to offer microinsurance services to livestock farmers in rural areas.

The initiative is supported by the Switzerland embassy through its microinsurance market development programme (BMMDP/Surokkha) managed by Swisscontact, said a press release.

While the bank is to mobilise at least Tk 15 crore (1.8 million Swiss franc) through tailor-made loan products, the insurer will provide the microinsurance services.

The microinsurance will cover both the asset (livestock) and liability (outstanding loan amount) in case of death or permanent disability of the insured cattle.

The project will facilitate approximately 600 farmers with a unique cattle outreach of 1,600. The project is also expected to reduce the vulnerability for 6,000 farmers through complementing livestock extension services.

Syed Abdul Momen, the bank's deputy managing director, and Syed Moinuddin Ahmed, the insurer's additional managing director, signed the MoU at the bank's head office.

Selim RF Husain, managing director and CEO of the bank, Corinne Henchoz Pignani, deputy head of cooperation at the Switzerland embassy, Syeda Zinia Rashid, senior programme officer, and Mujibul Hasan, country director of Swisscontact, were present.

Farzanah Chowdhury, managing director and CEO of the insurance company, joined virtually.

Brac Bank, / Green Delta / livestock farmers / Microinsurance

Google News TBS

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

Chaldal will double its capacity through foreign investment

49m | Videos
Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

Bonton Connect: All day internet at Tk5

54m | Videos
A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

A trade shortcut makes apparel exporters pay dearly

1d | Videos
Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

Major repairs begin at Stonehenge

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday
Bangladesh

No gas supply for 8 hours in parts of Dhaka on Sunday

2
How banks fuelled stock prices
Stocks

How banks fuelled stock prices

3
Illustration: TBS
Economy

Bangladesh decides to join largest trade bloc

4
Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues
Corporates

Paperfly sends legal notice to Evaly over Tk70 million dues

5
RMG'S Back-To-Back LC Facility
RMG

Loss of back-to-back LC facility looms on 500 RMG makers

6
TBS Illustration
World+Biz

Countries with the highest rape incidents