Brac Bank to facilitate investors of Brac EPL stock brokerage 

Brac Bank Limited has signed an agreement to provide services through its different channels to facilitate investors of Brac EPL Stock Brokerage Limited in depositing their investments.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of Corporate Banking, Brac Bank, and Ahsanur Rahman, managing director and CEO, Brac EPL stock brokerage, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations in Dhaka on 24 October.

Nazmur Rahim, head of Alternate Banking Channels, Brac Bank and Kazi Monsurul Hoque, senior manager, Brac EPL Stock Brokerage, were also present at the ceremony along with other senior officials of both the organisations.