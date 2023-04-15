Brac Bank expands banking services with new sub-branches in Kurigram, Gaibandha

Corporates

Press Release
15 April, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 12:02 am

Related News

Brac Bank expands banking services with new sub-branches in Kurigram, Gaibandha

Press Release
15 April, 2023, 11:50 pm
Last modified: 16 April, 2023, 12:02 am
Brac Bank expands banking services with new sub-branches in Kurigram, Gaibandha

Brac Bank has expanded its banking services to Kurigram and Gaibandha districts by opening sub-branches, marking the first time the bank has established a branch presence in these two northern districts. 

With the introduction of the bank's state-of-the-art services, individual and business customers in these areas will have access to Brac Bank's top-notch banking services, reads a press release.

Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking at Brac Bank, formally inaugurated the two sub-branches on 10 April. Senior Zonal Head AKMTareq and other senior officials from the bank's Distribution Network attended the ceremony.

Brac Bank introduced its sub-branch network as part of its multi-channel distribution strategy in 2022, to bring the best banking services to customers' doorsteps across the country. The sub-branches are operated with a license issued by Bangladesh Bank.

At the sub-branch, customers can avail themselves of a range of banking services, including account opening, cash deposit and withdrawal, deposit pension scheme, fund transfer using EFTN and RTGS, remittance service, utility bill payment, credit card, student file, consumer loan, debit card and chequebook processing, Astha App enrollment, school banking, savings instruments, and many more, except for foreign exchange services.

Establishing the Sub-Branch is part of BRAC Bank's commitment to reach out to more people and cover more localities as part of its multi-channel strategy. The bank is firmly dedicated to promoting financial inclusion by expanding its semi-urban and rural networks. Brac Bank aims to rapidly expand its Sub-Branch network throughout the country in the coming years and aims to become a leader in this segment.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Mumit M/TBS

Raging Inferno: How extreme heat and habitual neglect is driving rising fire incidents

3h | Panorama
Representational image

How dire is the global water crisis situation?

8h | Thoughts
A document dated 23 March states that the United Kingdom has the largest contingent of special forces in Ukraine at 50 soldiers. Photo: Reuters

US intel leaks: What it reveals and what's next

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

How nature has inspired motifs in the Bengal region

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

One of Bangladesh football's darkest chapters

3h | TBS SPORTS
The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

The Eager Crowd: Who Are They and Where Do They Come from?

5h | TBS Stories
Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

Gaslight’s story is slow & predictable

4h | TBS Entertainment
Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

Scene of Cox's Bazar has changed during Ramadan

7h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24
Budget

No new pay scale, 20% dearness allowance proposed for FY24

2
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Man interviewed by DW detained in an unrelated case

3
Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format
Splash

Jaaz lands in trouble with Tk1 lakh offer, revises format

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Eid holidays to begin from 19 April

5
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Infrastructure

Meridian Group builds Chattogram's first mixed-use building

6
Gonoshasthaya Kendra (GK) founder and trustee board member, Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury. Photo: Saikat Bhadra/TBS
Bangladesh

Dr Zafrullah Chowdhury passes away