Brac Bank expands banking services with new sub-branches in Kurigram, Gaibandha

Brac Bank has expanded its banking services to Kurigram and Gaibandha districts by opening sub-branches, marking the first time the bank has established a branch presence in these two northern districts.

With the introduction of the bank's state-of-the-art services, individual and business customers in these areas will have access to Brac Bank's top-notch banking services, reads a press release.

Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking at Brac Bank, formally inaugurated the two sub-branches on 10 April. Senior Zonal Head AKMTareq and other senior officials from the bank's Distribution Network attended the ceremony.

Brac Bank introduced its sub-branch network as part of its multi-channel distribution strategy in 2022, to bring the best banking services to customers' doorsteps across the country. The sub-branches are operated with a license issued by Bangladesh Bank.

At the sub-branch, customers can avail themselves of a range of banking services, including account opening, cash deposit and withdrawal, deposit pension scheme, fund transfer using EFTN and RTGS, remittance service, utility bill payment, credit card, student file, consumer loan, debit card and chequebook processing, Astha App enrollment, school banking, savings instruments, and many more, except for foreign exchange services.

Establishing the Sub-Branch is part of BRAC Bank's commitment to reach out to more people and cover more localities as part of its multi-channel strategy. The bank is firmly dedicated to promoting financial inclusion by expanding its semi-urban and rural networks. Brac Bank aims to rapidly expand its Sub-Branch network throughout the country in the coming years and aims to become a leader in this segment.