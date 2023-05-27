BRAC Bank expands banking services to Lalmonirhat with new sub-branch

BRAC Bank has expanded its branch banking services to Lalmonirhat district by opening sub-branch, marking the first time the bank has established a branch presence in this northern district.

With the introduction of the bank's state-of-the-art services, individual and business customers in Lalmonirhat will have access to BRAC Bank's top-notch banking services, reads a press release.

Syed Abdul Momen, deputy managing director & head of SME Banking, formally inaugurated the new sub-branch in Kulsum Plaza, Puraton Bazar, Kalibari Mor in Lalmonirhat on 21 May.

AKM Tareq, senior zonal head, and other senior officials from the bank's Distribution Network attended the ceremony.

At the sub-branch in Lalmonirhat, customers can avail themselves of a range of banking services, including account opening, cash deposit and withdrawal, deposit pension scheme, fund transfer using EFTN and RTGS, remittance service, utility bill payment, credit card, student file, consumer loan, debit card and cheque book processing, Astha App enrollment, school banking, savings instruments, and many more, except for foreign exchange services.