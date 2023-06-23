Brac Bank engages with cattle farmers, traders on digital payment in 3 districts

Corporates

Press Release
23 June, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 07:44 pm

Related News

Brac Bank engages with cattle farmers, traders on digital payment in 3 districts

Press Release
23 June, 2023, 07:40 pm
Last modified: 23 June, 2023, 07:44 pm
Brac Bank engages with cattle farmers, traders on digital payment in 3 districts

With the guidance of the Bangladesh Bank, Brac Bank has organised a digital payment awareness programme targeting cattle farmers and traders in Dinajpur, Jhenaidah, and Chuadanga.

The programme aimed to educate farmers and traders about the advantages of digital transactions in cattle markets during Eid-ul-Azha, reads a press release. 

As part of the "Smart Bangladesh Smart Haat" initiative, the Bangladesh Bank encourages individuals to adopt secure, convenient, and safe digital payment methods. Using point-of-sale (POS) systems, apps, QR codes, mobile financial services (MFS), and agent banking eliminates the need to carry physical money, minimizing the chances of falling victim to fraudsters or encountering fake notes.

Brac Bank organised the event in Chirirbandar, Dinajpur, on 12 June. During the event, bank officials also visited Ambari Haat, a nearby market, and distributed leaflets to raise awareness about digital payments among cattle farmers.

Key figures present at the programme included Md Nazmul Hasan, Head of Agent Banking at BRAC Bank; Md Aziz Ali, Livestock Extension Officer; Dr Rupom Chandra Mahanta, Veterinary Surgeon in Chirirbandar; Md Abu Hanifa, Manager of Dinajpur Branch; and Raihanul Haque and Jashim Uddin from the Merchant Acquiring team at Brac Bank.

During the programme, Md Nazmul Hasan, Head of Agent Banking at Brac Bank, stated, "Farmers and traders can easily open an account at Agent Banking Outlets, allowing them to withdraw or deposit money at any time. This way, they no longer need to worry about losing money or encountering counterfeit notes while returning home. Additionally, they can take advantage of POS, app, and MFS transactions. We appreciate Bangladesh Bank's timely initiative, which will significantly benefit businessmen involved in cattle trading. BRAC Bank will conduct a special campaign to onboard farmers and traders onto our digital platforms and provide comprehensive support during Eid-ul-Azha."

In addition to Dinajpur, Brac Bank conducted awareness campaigns in Barobazar Haat in Jhenaidah and Alamdanga Haat in Chuadanga.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The design of the new Xpander looks more mature compared to the previous model and goes with the purpose it is built for. Photo: Akif Hamid

2023 Mitsubishi Xpander: Versatile family vehicle for modern lifestyle

6h | Wheels
Pankaj Mishra. Sketch: TBS

US shouldn't mistake Modi for India

8h | Panorama
There are force-sensing resistors attached beneath the fabric. When one of them is pressed, an SMS alert with a real-time geographical location is sent to predefined contacts in a smartphone. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

The quest for an 'affordable' dress that detects sexual harassment

8h | Panorama
12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

12 years on bank board: A move that may frustrate fight against NPL

22h | Analysis

More Videos from TBS

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

Green Energy Ecosystem in Bangladesh: A Roundtable Discussion

1d | TBS Round Table
Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

Want to shop at Amazon? Cross-border digital trade coming

1d | TBS Insight
DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

DU celebrated International Yoga Day for the first time

1d | TBS Today
Search for Titan enters decisive phase

Search for Titan enters decisive phase

1d | TBS World

Most Read

1
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

2
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

3
Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?
Economy

Bangladesh joining BRICS. What now?

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank
Banking

S Alam Group chairman’s son Ahsanul seeks BB consent for directorship in Islami Bank

6
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Unemployed, in debt and expired work permit, this Bangladeshi youth built a US company through his Twitter feed