Brac Bank engages with cattle farmers, traders on digital payment in 3 districts

With the guidance of the Bangladesh Bank, Brac Bank has organised a digital payment awareness programme targeting cattle farmers and traders in Dinajpur, Jhenaidah, and Chuadanga.

The programme aimed to educate farmers and traders about the advantages of digital transactions in cattle markets during Eid-ul-Azha, reads a press release.

As part of the "Smart Bangladesh Smart Haat" initiative, the Bangladesh Bank encourages individuals to adopt secure, convenient, and safe digital payment methods. Using point-of-sale (POS) systems, apps, QR codes, mobile financial services (MFS), and agent banking eliminates the need to carry physical money, minimizing the chances of falling victim to fraudsters or encountering fake notes.

Brac Bank organised the event in Chirirbandar, Dinajpur, on 12 June. During the event, bank officials also visited Ambari Haat, a nearby market, and distributed leaflets to raise awareness about digital payments among cattle farmers.

Key figures present at the programme included Md Nazmul Hasan, Head of Agent Banking at BRAC Bank; Md Aziz Ali, Livestock Extension Officer; Dr Rupom Chandra Mahanta, Veterinary Surgeon in Chirirbandar; Md Abu Hanifa, Manager of Dinajpur Branch; and Raihanul Haque and Jashim Uddin from the Merchant Acquiring team at Brac Bank.

During the programme, Md Nazmul Hasan, Head of Agent Banking at Brac Bank, stated, "Farmers and traders can easily open an account at Agent Banking Outlets, allowing them to withdraw or deposit money at any time. This way, they no longer need to worry about losing money or encountering counterfeit notes while returning home. Additionally, they can take advantage of POS, app, and MFS transactions. We appreciate Bangladesh Bank's timely initiative, which will significantly benefit businessmen involved in cattle trading. BRAC Bank will conduct a special campaign to onboard farmers and traders onto our digital platforms and provide comprehensive support during Eid-ul-Azha."

In addition to Dinajpur, Brac Bank conducted awareness campaigns in Barobazar Haat in Jhenaidah and Alamdanga Haat in Chuadanga.