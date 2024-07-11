BRAC Bank employee banking customers to enjoy digital instant loan

Corporates

Press Release
11 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 09:45 pm

BRAC Bank employee banking customers to enjoy digital instant loan

Press Release
11 July, 2024, 09:35 pm
Last modified: 11 July, 2024, 09:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank now offers its Employee Banking clients a Digital Instant Loan facility. Within a year of its soft launch, the bank has already distributed over 12,000 digital instant loans, totaling over Tk100 crore. This offering is the country's first end-to-end Digital Instant Loan service.

With just a few clicks and uploading a few documents, BRAC Bank Employee Banking customers can obtain a loan within 10 to 15 minutes. Customers can avail themselves of loans of up to BDT 5 lakh, payable over 36 months. The loan comes with competitive interest rates and processing fees, making it affordable for customers.

Using the bank's 'Astha app,' customers can easily apply for a Digital Instant Loan anywhere in Bangladesh, enjoying the comfort and ease of instant loan approval and disbursement.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Customers will experience a seamless digital borrowing process quickly, securely, and conveniently using the customer app. They can take out the loan from their preferred location and are not required to visit any branch or contact any bank representative. If applied during working hours, customers can expect to receive loan sanction decisions within a few minutes of application.

Md. Mahiul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking at BRAC Bank expressed his satisfaction with the enthusiastic response from customers for this unique Instant Loan. He said, "This digital instant retail loan product is a testament to innovation in the banking industry, designed to meet the present-day needs of valued retail customers. As a customer-centric bank, BRAC Bank remains committed to introducing innovative products to ensure a delightful and valued customer experience."

The unique aspect of BRAC Bank's Digital Instant Loan lies in its digital application, assessment, and disbursement processes, providing customers unparalleled convenience.

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Features

The mesmerising island state of Tasmania. Photo: Collected

4 ‘cool’ destinations for a hot summer holiday

10h | Explorer
The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

The youth can set Bangladesh's destiny: But why can't we reap the benefits of the demographic dividend?

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Mind the gap: How a gap year can pave the way to academic success

1d | Pursuit
Dilli Raj Bhatta. Sketch: TBS

Everything you need to know about US immigration

1d | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

Biden calls for unity against Putin at NATO summit

48m | Videos
Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

Israel's ultimatum to evacuate Gaza

2h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

Bangla Blockade: Police baton charge on protesting students in Chittagong

2h | Videos
Big rise in capital market transactions, index effect is little

Big rise in capital market transactions, index effect is little

1h | Videos