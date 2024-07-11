BRAC Bank employee banking customers to enjoy digital instant loan

BRAC Bank now offers its Employee Banking clients a Digital Instant Loan facility. Within a year of its soft launch, the bank has already distributed over 12,000 digital instant loans, totaling over Tk100 crore. This offering is the country's first end-to-end Digital Instant Loan service.

With just a few clicks and uploading a few documents, BRAC Bank Employee Banking customers can obtain a loan within 10 to 15 minutes. Customers can avail themselves of loans of up to BDT 5 lakh, payable over 36 months. The loan comes with competitive interest rates and processing fees, making it affordable for customers.

Using the bank's 'Astha app,' customers can easily apply for a Digital Instant Loan anywhere in Bangladesh, enjoying the comfort and ease of instant loan approval and disbursement.

Customers will experience a seamless digital borrowing process quickly, securely, and conveniently using the customer app. They can take out the loan from their preferred location and are not required to visit any branch or contact any bank representative. If applied during working hours, customers can expect to receive loan sanction decisions within a few minutes of application.

Md. Mahiul Islam, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Retail Banking at BRAC Bank expressed his satisfaction with the enthusiastic response from customers for this unique Instant Loan. He said, "This digital instant retail loan product is a testament to innovation in the banking industry, designed to meet the present-day needs of valued retail customers. As a customer-centric bank, BRAC Bank remains committed to introducing innovative products to ensure a delightful and valued customer experience."

The unique aspect of BRAC Bank's Digital Instant Loan lies in its digital application, assessment, and disbursement processes, providing customers unparalleled convenience.