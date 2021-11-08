BRAC Bank, Ekush Wealth Management signs deal on mutual fund

Corporates

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 08:18 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank, Ekush Wealth Management signs deal on mutual fund

TBS Report
08 November, 2021, 08:15 pm
Last modified: 08 November, 2021, 08:18 pm
BRAC Bank, Ekush Wealth Management signs deal on mutual fund

BRAC Bank Limited and Ekush Wealth Management Limited have signed an agreement for managing a mutual fund named "Ekush Growth Fund".

BRAC Bank, under the agreement, will be providing custodial services to Ekush Wealth Management for the operation of the mutual fund under the bank's capital market unit, reads a press release.

To mention, Ekush Wealth Management Limited (Ekush) is an "Asset Management Company" registered with Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking of BRAC Bank Limited and Kazi Ahsan Maruf, managing director of Ekush Wealth Management Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on 14 October.

Md Jabedul Alam, head of transaction banking of BRAC Bank, and Shuva Saha, chief strategy officer of Ekush Wealth Management, were also present at the ceremony along with other senior officials of the two organisations.
 

BRAC Bank / Ekush Wealth Management

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

All public transports charging extra fare

All public transports charging extra fare

5h | Videos
Fatty Liver

Fatty Liver

5h | Videos
Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

Stray Dogs being smuggled to India?

1d | Videos
Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

Passengers suffer amid nationwide transport strike

1d | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Tourists leave as panic grips Cox’s Bazar

2
Poor show in DU admission tests continues
Education

Poor show in DU admission tests continues

3
Syed Manzur Elahi
Economy

Nike, Adidas frantically looking for countries to set up factories, a golden opportunity for us

4
bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months
Economy

bKash sustains Tk104 crore loss in 9 months

5
Fault In Karnaphuli Tunnel Design
Infrastructure

Karnaphuli tunnel was designed but not for traffic flow at ends

6
Photo: DU
Education

83.11% fail DU Kha unit admission test