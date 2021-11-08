BRAC Bank, Ekush Wealth Management signs deal on mutual fund

BRAC Bank Limited and Ekush Wealth Management Limited have signed an agreement for managing a mutual fund named "Ekush Growth Fund".

BRAC Bank, under the agreement, will be providing custodial services to Ekush Wealth Management for the operation of the mutual fund under the bank's capital market unit, reads a press release.

To mention, Ekush Wealth Management Limited (Ekush) is an "Asset Management Company" registered with Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC).

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of corporate banking of BRAC Bank Limited and Kazi Ahsan Maruf, managing director of Ekush Wealth Management Limited, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations on 14 October.

Md Jabedul Alam, head of transaction banking of BRAC Bank, and Shuva Saha, chief strategy officer of Ekush Wealth Management, were also present at the ceremony along with other senior officials of the two organisations.

