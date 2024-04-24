BRAC Bank Distribution Network achieves Tk2,500 crore net deposit growth in two months

BRAC Bank continues to growth strongly in 2024 as it maintains its deposit momentum thanks to customers' overwhelming trust and confidence.

Its Distribution Network alone achieved a remarkable BDT 2,500 Core net deposit growth in February and March 2024 despite fewer working days than usual.

The record growth achieved by the business vertical is a testament to growing customer trust, continuously growing Branches and sub-branches, repositioning the branches to give maximum convenience and committed customer service, and increasing the digital banking spectrum.

Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Branches Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque joined the leaders of Distribution Network in celebrating the deposit growth at a ceremony on April 21, 2024. Senior Zonal Heads - Taher Hasan Al Mamun and A.K.M.Tareq, and Regional Heads, Cluster Managers and Branch Managers were present.