BRAC Bank Distribution Network achieves Tk2,500 crore net deposit growth in two months

Corporates

Press Release
24 April, 2024, 04:25 pm
Last modified: 24 April, 2024, 04:29 pm

BRAC Bank Distribution Network achieves Tk2,500 crore net deposit growth in two months

Its Distribution Network alone achieved a remarkable BDT 2,500 Core net deposit growth in February and March 2024 despite fewer working days than usual.

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

BRAC Bank continues to growth strongly in 2024 as it maintains its deposit momentum thanks to customers' overwhelming trust and confidence.

Its Distribution Network alone achieved a remarkable BDT 2,500 Core net deposit growth in February and March 2024 despite fewer working days than usual.

The record growth achieved by the business vertical is a testament to growing customer trust, continuously growing Branches and sub-branches, repositioning the branches to give maximum convenience and committed customer service, and increasing the digital banking spectrum.  

Managing Director & CEO Selim R. F. Hussain, Deputy Managing Director & Head of Branches Sheikh Mohammad Ashfaque joined the leaders of Distribution Network in celebrating the deposit growth at a ceremony on April 21, 2024. Senior Zonal Heads - Taher Hasan Al Mamun and A.K.M.Tareq, and Regional Heads, Cluster Managers and Branch Managers were present.

 

