BRAC Bank customers to enjoy exclusive discounts on Vista Electronics products

BRAC Bank customers will enjoy exclusive discounts on durable household products of Vista Electronics.

As per the agreement between the two organisations, the bank's valued customers will get up to 25% discount on selected electronic products, including Vista android TV, reads a press release.

They will get up to 12% discount on different branded air conditioners. They will also get a Payflex facility with 0% interest for three months for selective electronic products. The offer, applicable for all BRAC Bank cardholders, will be valid till 31 December.

Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking, BRAC Bank, and Illiyas Kanchan, director of Vista Electronics, signed the agreement on behalf of their respective organisations at the bank's head office in Dhaka on 10 October.

Ekram Kabir, head of Communication; Khairuddin Ahmed, head of Merchant Acquiring; and Md Ashraful Alam, head of Alliances; BRAC Bank, and Uday Hakim, director; and Rakib Bhuiyan, executive, Corporate Affairs, Vista Electronics, were present at the signing ceremony.

