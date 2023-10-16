Brac Bank customers to enjoy exclusive discounts at Chennai-based Jeevan Mithra Fertility & Women Care Centre

16 October, 2023, 06:40 pm
Brac Bank customers to enjoy exclusive discounts at Chennai-based Jeevan Mithra Fertility & Women Care Centre

Photo: Courtesy
Brac Bank has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Jeevan Mithra Fertility & Women Care Centre to provide exclusive discounts to the customers and coworkers of Brac Bank at the Chennai-based hospital.

Jeevan Mithra is a world-class fertility clinic in Chennai, India.

Under the agreement, the credit & debit cardholders and the coworkers of Brac Bank will enjoy a 20% discount on IVF, ICSI, IUI, laparoscopy and all fertility treatments. The offer can be availed from October 15, 2023, remaining until October 14, 2025.

Md. Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking, Brac Bank; and Dr Ramya Ramalingam MD (OG), DNB, managing director, Jeevan Mithra Fertility & Women Care Centre, signed the agreement at the Brac Bank head office in Dhaka on October 15, 2023.

Selim RF Hussain, managing director & CEO; M Masud Rana FCA, deputy managing director & CFO; and R Malarkodi, additional director, Jeevan Mithra Fertility & Women Care Centre, and senior officials of the bank were present at the signing ceremony.

