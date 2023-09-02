BRAC Bank CTO Nurun Nahar Begum wins JCI Women of Inspiration Award 2023

02 September, 2023, 03:40 pm
BRAC Bank CTO Nurun Nahar Begum wins JCI Women of Inspiration Award 2023

02 September, 2023, 03:40 pm
BRAC Bank CTO Nurun Nahar Begum wins JCI Women of Inspiration Award 2023. Photo: Courtesy
BRAC Bank CTO Nurun Nahar Begum wins JCI Women of Inspiration Award 2023. Photo: Courtesy

Chief Technology Officer (CTO) of BRAC Bank Nurun Nahar Begum has won the Women of Inspiration Award 2023 from Junior Chamber International (JCI) Bangladesh under the women in banking category. 

The Women of Inspiration Award honours and celebrates the contributions of exceptional women who have made a significant impact in their respective fields, reads a press release.

Aligning with the theme of 2023 International Women's Day "Digit All: Innovation and technology for gender equality", this year's JCI Award highlighted women's contribution to the digital sphere and national progress.

JCI has honoured the only woman CTO in the banking industry in Bangladesh for her contribution to the banking sector especially in the field of technology. Nahar has contributed enormously towards building a strong technology infrastructure at BRAC Bank in the last two decades.

Apart from her technology role, Nahar also heads "TARA - BRAC Bank's Internal Women Employee Forum" which has played a pivotal role in establishing BRAC Bank as one of the most women-friendly banks in Bangladesh.

Education Minister Dr Dipu Moni handed over the award to Nurun Nahar Begum and 12 other awardees at a ceremony in Dhaka on August 26, 2023. The 2023 National President of JCI Bangladesh Ziaul Haque Bhuiyan was present.

These winners of the Women of Inspiration Award have demonstrated exemplary leadership, shown unwavering dedication to their goals, and have inspired countless individuals to pursue their dreams. It is a symbol of gratitude for their incredible influence on society and a celebration of their journey towards excellence.

