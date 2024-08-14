BRAC Bank contributes Tk2 crore for medical treatment of the wounded during students’ movement

BRAC Bank has announced the allocation of Tk2 crore from its Corporate Social Responsibility fund to support the treatment of students and other individuals wounded during the recent movement. This initiative is in line with the bank's commitment to social justice and equality.

At the same time, the bank's independent directors have also pledged to contribute their one-month honorarium to this initiative, reads a press release.

The recent student-led uprising in Bangladesh saw many brave individuals standing up against discrimination, significantly changing the country. However, this movement has resulted in a large number of casualties, with many individuals losing their lives and thousands sustaining severe injuries, primarily young students and other protesters.

The wounded individuals are currently receiving treatment in various government and private hospitals. While the interim government has pledged to cover their medical expenses, many require specialised medication and support due to the severity of their injuries. This necessitates additional support from various stakeholders to ensure their proper treatment and recovery.

Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of BRAC Bank, stated, "As a responsible corporate entity, we must stand by those who have fought for a fairer and more equitable society. The individuals who participated in the movement have demonstrated bravery in their quest for justice, and we are committed to supporting their recovery and well-being."

These funds will be allocated to medical treatment of the injured, ensuring they can access the best care. This initiative underscores BRAC Bank's unwavering dedication to upholding the values of social justice, equality, and solidarity.

As a values-driven institution, BRAC Bank continues to uphold CSR initiatives that break financial barriers and social taboos, creating opportunities and ensuring access for people to realise their potential and lead meaningful lives.

