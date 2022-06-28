BRAC Bank contributes to PM’s Relief fund to help flood victims

BRAC Bank Limited has contributed BDT 10 crore to the Prime Minister's Relief and Welfare Fund to stand beside the flood affected people across the country.

Faruq Mayeenuddin Ahmed, Director, BRAC Bank on 27 June handed over a payorder for BDT 10 crore to Dr. Ahmad Kaikaus, Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister, at a programme at Prime Minister's Office in Dhaka, read a media release.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina joined the ceremony virtually from Ganabhaban. M Masud Rana FCA, Deputy Managing Director and CFO, BRAC Bank, was also present.