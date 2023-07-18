Brac Bank contributes 5% of its CSR to PM Education Assistant Trust

Brac Bank has contributed 5% of its total CSR budget for the year 2023 to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust.

The Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust is a trust fund managed by the Ministry of Education in Bangladesh that awards scholarships to deserving impoverished students. The Trust is run by an advisory committee with the prime minister as its chief patron.

Representatives of the bank handed over a cheque to the Prime Minister's Education Assistance Trust on 22 June, according to a press release.

The contribution will support the government's efforts to create a more literary country and a better Bangladesh, the bank release stated.

"We should thank Bangladesh Bank for this timely initiative allowing banks to contribute to building an educated nation," stated Selim RF Hussain, Managing Director and CEO of Brac Bank. The Trust has made incredible progress in just a few years in helping the poor afford their educational pursuits.

He continued, "As we continue to support the Trust, the outcome will ultimately have the upper hand in growing our country.

A values-based bank, Brac Bank offers a variety of banking channels and comprehensive financial solutions to customers from all walks of life. Additionally, Bangladesh Bank recognized the bank as one of the top 10 most sustainable banks.