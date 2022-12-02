Brac Bank conducts fire safety awareness session during Fire Service Week

TBS Report
02 December, 2022, 07:45 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank has conducted a fire safety awareness session for its people as part of observing Fire Service Week in association with the Fire Service and Civil Defence Department.

The bank arranged a fire safety drill at its head office in Dhaka on 17 November, said a press release.  

The department observes Fire Service Week on 15-17 November with the theme "Reduce Accident and Disaster and Build a Golden Bangla of Bangabandhu."

The officials of the Fire Service trained the people of the bank about the use of fire extinguishing systems and first aid and shared knowledge about the best practices in firefighting and safety procedures.

Brigadier General Tushar Kanti Chakma (Retd.), head of General Services, Brac Bank; Dewan Md Rajib, senior station officer of Fire Service and Civil Defence Station, Tejgaon; Syedul Haque, head of Safety and Security; and Md Sarowar Alam, senior manager of Safety and Security department of Brac Bank, were present at the people awareness session.

