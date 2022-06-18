BRAC Bank to collect insurance premium of Akij Takaful Life Insurance

Corporates

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 09:09 pm

Related News

BRAC Bank to collect insurance premium of Akij Takaful Life Insurance

TBS Report
18 June, 2022, 09:05 pm
Last modified: 18 June, 2022, 09:09 pm
BRAC Bank to collect insurance premium of Akij Takaful Life Insurance

BRAC Bank has signed an agreement with Akij Takaful Life Insurance Limited to collect insurance premiums through its various digital and alternate banking channels.

The valued policy-holders of Akij Takaful Life Insurance will now be able to pay insurance premiums across the country, reads a press release.  

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, deputy managing director and head of Corporate Banking of BRAC Bank; and Md Alamgir Chowdhury, managing director & CEO of Akij Takaful Life Insurance; signed the agreement on behalf of respective organisations at the bank's head office in Dhaka on 8 June. 

Over the last couple of years, BRAC Bank has enhanced its Transaction Banking capability by providing various collection and payment solutions for the insurance industry. Direct Debit Pull, the bank's one of the digital collection solution, has played a pivotal role in starting this new partnership. 

Jabedul Alam, head of Transaction Banking; Musabbir Ahmed, team lead, Transaction Banking of BRAC Bank; Mohammad Masuduzzaman Khan, DMD and chief operations officer; Md Abdus Salam Khondoker, EVP and head of Finance and Accounts of Akij Takaful Life Insurance and other officials from both companies were also present at the ceremony.

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

Haval launches new workshop and service campaign

2h | Wheels
The company has 700 covered vans and every day 110 vans travel to Dhaka with products from all over Bangladesh. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Sundarban Courier Service: The 10,000-strong company that delivers anything from needle to couch

13h | Panorama
Hawk-Cuckoo dodging detection. Photo: Enam Ul Haque

Common Hawk-Cuckoo: An uncommon impersonator and an amazing vocalist

10h | Panorama
Mark Gilbert. Sketch: TBS

Bank of England joins the scream-if-you-wanna-hike-faster gang

8h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

3 countries to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

3 countries to host 2026 FIFA World Cup

1h | Videos
Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

Key reasons behind Sylhet flood

2h | Videos
How to handle stress and anxiety at work

How to handle stress and anxiety at work

2h | Videos
Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

Nutritious ‘Latkan’ fruit

6h | Videos

Most Read

1
Illustration: TBS
Panorama

Bangladeshi billionaires: Where art thou?

2
Graphics: TBS
Analysis

Why does one of the fastest growing economies in the world have one of the weakest passports?

3
Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor
Banking

Abdur Rouf Talukder new Bangladesh Bank governor

4
A screenshot of the CPP oil pipeline project
China

China sets two world records in deep-sea energy exploration in Bangladesh

5
Photo: Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

Shipping lines unwilling to carry hydrogen peroxide from Bangladesh

6
Photo: Collected
Infrastructure

Bangladesh will pay enough to build 3 Padma bridges as capacity payment to Adani