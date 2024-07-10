BRAC Bank collaborates with CEAB, launches China Desk

BRAC Bank has formalized a partnership agreement with the Chinese Enterprise Association in Bangladesh (CEAB) to enhance service offerings for CEAB members. This strategic collaboration will allow CEAB members to access BRAC Bank's products and services at preferential rates.

As part of this initiative, BRAC Bank has established a dedicated 'China Desk' within its Corporate Banking Division. It is staffed with Mandarin-speaking professionals to provide tailored support to the Chinese business community.

The agreement was signed on 2 July 2024, Tuesday, at the CEAB office in Dhaka's Baridhara by Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, Deputy Managing Director and Head of Corporate Banking Division at BRAC Bank, and Wang Hong Bo, Vice President of CEAB.

Key representatives from both organizations attended the signing ceremony. From BRAC Bank, AKM Faisal Halim, Head of Transaction Banking; Musabbir Ahmed, Unit Head, Transaction Banking; and Dilruba Sharmin Huq, Team Lead, Transaction Banking were present. CEAB's delegation included Vice Presidents Yang Jianshi, Guo Hujing, Han Jingchao, and other senior officials.

CEAB is dedicated to promoting economic and trade cooperation, strengthening bilateral ties, and contributing to Bangladesh's socio-economic development. Recently, CEAB inaugurated eight specialized industrial branches to enhance key sectors in Bangladesh. With 280 large and medium-sized Chinese enterprises under its umbrella, CEAB has successfully constructed vital infrastructure projects such as highways, bridges, railways, and power facilities in Bangladesh.

BRAC Bank's Corporate Banking Division has developed industry-specific solutions to meet the unique needs of various sectors. This partnership with CEAB signifies BRAC Bank's ongoing commitment to expanding its business with Chinese investors and companies in Bangladesh.