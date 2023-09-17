Brac Bank clinches five prestigious awards from VISA

Corporates

Press Release
17 September, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 05:53 pm

Related News

Brac Bank clinches five prestigious awards from VISA

Press Release
17 September, 2023, 05:50 pm
Last modified: 17 September, 2023, 05:53 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

Brac Bank Limited has received the highest number of awards – five in all - from VISA this year in recognition of its outstanding business in various card issuing and acquiring categories.

Brac Bank won 'Excellence in POS Acquiring Business' for 5th consecutive year and 'Excellence in E-commerce Payment (Issuing)' & 'Excellence in Commercial Cards' for 3rd consecutive year, along with two new categories - 'Excellence in Product Innovation' and 'Excellence in VAS Product'.

Brac Bank is a leading bank in cards, e-commerce and acquiring business in Bangladesh's banking industry, with a growing customer base and extensive foothold across the country.

MA Mannan MP, planning minister; and Md Sharafat Ullah Khan, director, Payment Systems Department (PSD), Bangladesh Bank, handed over the awards to Md Mahiul Islam, head of Retail Banking, Brac Bank; at VISA Leadership Conclave 2023 at a hotel in Dhaka on 14 September 2023. Senior officials from Brac Bank Ltd were also present at the event.

Commenting on the accolades, Md Mahiul Islam, Head of Retail Banking at Brac Bank, said, "This prestigious recognition from VISA for consecutive years shows our business strength in cards issuing & acquiring business across the industry and focus on innovation in new business arenas.

"Our unique and lucrative cards proposition and extensive acquiring presence win the trust and loyalty of Retail & SME customers and help us consolidate our market share. We will continue to offer innovative services to meet the customers' evolving needs and keep up the business momentum. We are thankful to our valued customers for keeping trust in our products and allowing us to serve them."

BRAC Bank

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Through these misogynistic posts, Sakib unmistakably revealed the ideology he adheres to. Photo: ACC

'If the wife works, the society is destroyed': Delving deep into the maze of misogyny

1h | Panorama
Photo: Photo Credit: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Dal Lake: Beyond imagination

3h | Features
Tangia Zaman Methila, in her statement, look with hair extension at the Cannes Festival Photo courtesy: Rony Rezaul

Taking the ‘short hair, don’t care’ quip to another level with hair extensions

6h | Mode
Sketch: Touseful Isalm. Photo: Nayem Ali

Maqbool Fida Husain: Following the footsteps of a renaissance man

5h | Features

More Videos from TBS

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

What has changed in Iran a year after Mahsa Amini's death?

4h | TBS World
Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

Trial run conducted on Mawa-Bhanga railway via Padma Bridge

8h | TBS Stories
A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

A close encounter with the 'alien bodies' in Mexico

9h | TBS Stories
More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

More than 700 million people don't know when they will eat again!

10h | TBS World