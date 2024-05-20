BRAC Bank celebrates partnership with airline and shipping industries

BRAC Bank organised a special event for its valued clients in the airline and shipping industries.

The event, titled "You Fly, You Sail—BRAC Bank Powers to Prevail," celebrated the success and prosperity of these vital sectors in the age of international trade.

The bank's Chairperson, Meheriar M. Hasan, Managing Director & CEO, Selim R. F. Hussain, and DMD & Head of Corporate Banking, Tareq Refat Ullah Khan, greeted the clients at the ceremony held at a local hotel in Dhaka on May 9, 2024. AKM Faisal Halim, Head of Transaction Banking, and senior officials were also present.

The airline and shipping industries, crucial drivers of trade and commerce, are especially important to us. As demand for air travel and shipping services grows to keep pace with economic growth, BRAC Bank is proud to expand its tailor-made services to renowned airlines and shipping companies, ensuring their unique needs are met.

Good governance, transparency, reputation, trust and continuous liquidity support continue to attract airlines and shipping companies to BRAC Bank. Additionally, an internet banking platform for corporate customers – CorpNet - offers a hassle-free banking experience, providing convenience and flexibility to clients, enabling them to manage their funds seamlessly and efficiently.

Tareq Refat Ullah Khan said, "With expert people and modern technology, we are now in a position to cater to more corporate clients, including renowned airlines and shipping companies."

"We are not just committed to excellence, but also to innovation. We are dedicated to delivering top-notch services to our clientele and helping their businesses flourish. We will continue investing in cutting-edge digital banking solutions that offer a seamless and smart banking experience, paving the way for a future of convenience and efficiency in the airline and shipping industries," he added.